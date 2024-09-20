Democrats opposed by calling for an extension until December and opposing the measure that would require proof of U.S. citizenship to vote in federal elections, as it is already prohibited by law
September 20, 2024 - 2:52 PM
Democrats opposed by calling for an extension until December and opposing the measure that would require proof of U.S. citizenship to vote in federal elections, as it is already prohibited by law
September 20, 2024 - 2:52 PM
Washington D.C. - Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives failed to move forward their resolution that sought to extend the current budget through March 2025 and require proof of U.S. citizenship in order to vote in the November presidential and congressional elections.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: