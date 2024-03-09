The legacy of El Meson de Melquiades

Cayey.- Founded 52 years ago, El Mesón de Melquiades stands out as one of Cayey’s oldest restaurants. It started with a “little tent selling fried meat and guanimes” and has since evolved to expand its location and menu without losing its essence.

In 1972, Melquiades Tirado decided to start this business to support his six children. Over the years, his son José Oscar Tirado, took over the restaurant. Then, the founder’s granddaughter, Keishly Ann Tirado, trained in the culinary arts and now manages the kitchen.

The menu of this Cayey establishment, which features a family-friendly atmosphere and a beautiful countryside view, is known for its Puerto Rican and international cuisine. But what sets it apart are the famous corned beef alcapurrias. The recipe has been passed down through three generations and continues to conquer taste buds.

“It’s iconic. Coming up here and not having an alcapurria is like not having been to Melquiades at all. My grandfather knew the recipe, my dad knows it, and I know it. Very few of us know how to make them,” she explained.

Another popular dish is the fried meat with guanimes. “The masitas de cerdo (sautéed Cuban pork) with tostones, the same fried pork my grandfather used to make, and the guanimes with cod are some of the dishes that we’ve kept. We haven’t removed them because we want those dishes to continue being part of our legacy,” he said.

In addition to those items, the menu has expanded and ventured beyond traditional offerings with dishes like veal ossobuco. This reflects the chef’s culinary vision; her goal is to share her experiences through the dishes served at the restaurant.

“Since my dad (José Oscar Tirado) opened this new location in 2008, he has incorporated his preferred dishes, and I’ve also contributed some dishes to the menu since I started working in the kitchen. One of these additions is the veal ossobuco, which we prepare traditionally but also infuse with flavors inspired by Puerto Rican cuisine. It tastes incredible,” the young chef explained.

As for the appetizers, the buñuelos de bacalao (codfish fritters) and the prosciutto and manchego cheese croquettes are very popular. When it comes to desserts, the chef assures the coconut flan with cheese “is a classic,” along with the crème brûlé and the Manchego cheese flan.

Consistency and quality

“I’ve always said that my place belongs here. I’m not going to change the name and I don’t want to alter the menu significantly because we’re known for the consistency and quality of the products we offer to the public. We have customers who have been coming since their childhood, seeking the same experience, and thankfully, we’ve been able to maintain that consistency over the years. I want to continue my grandfather’s family legacy, and this year we’re celebrating our 50th anniversary,” emphasized the businesswoman.