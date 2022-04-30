The Lola Eclectic Cuisine restaurant in Ponce pursues culinary perfection 

Lee la historia español aquí.

Ponce.- The arrival of a new chef who is intimately familiar with the menu that positioned Lola Eclectic Cuisine among the favorite restaurants for both local and international diners over the past 12 years promises to elevate the culinary experience there.

Meet Executive Chef Alejandro Vélez, a native of Ponce who has implemented the latest global culinary trends while paying honoring to the work of his predecessor, who he studied under during his internship at the renowned establishment located in the Ponce Plaza Hotel and Casino.

After completing his academic training and working in prestigious hotel restaurants in the United States, Alejandro returned to his hometown to share his wealth of flavors and recipes, which have been embraced by both regular customers and tourists seeking a unique dining experience.

“Alejandro arrives with a fresh perspective and embraces the latest culinary trends to implement the experiences he believes diners are looking for. This is a 13-year-old restaurant, there’s already a menu in place, and that was one of the challenges, him accepting the current menu to begin implementing his skills and knowledge,” expressed Manuel Pizarro, Director of Food and Beverage at Lola, Melao Coffee Shop, and event halls.

Quail stuffed with longaniza paella on a vegetable ragout and corn cream. (Jorge A Ramirez Portela)

According to Pizarro, one of the challenges is achieving a fusion that maintains Puerto Rican flavors and essential elements, but also gives it a culinary elevation so that it’s not just the typical food we know. Especially because this restaurant is located in a tourist area.

“That’s where it gets complicated: how to create a particular dish, but using fresh elements, local ingredients that you can find and have at home. But how do you work in a different way to provide a unique culinary experience?” emphasized Francine Méndez Cordero, in charge of Lola Eclectic Cuisine.

“That’s what we want; fresh, local products that can be prepared and combined with international culinary elements and classic dishes that appeal to both local and tourist palates,” Méndez Cordero explained.

The chef from Ponce also emphasized that Lola’s flavor “is a Puerto Rican fusion with the world” with its close to 30 dishes that are featured on the menu, including appetizers, main courses, and desserts.

“We want to provide a different take on traditional Puerto Rican cuisine so locals don’t get bored of eating the same thing, and so tourists can also experience a taste of our culture through gastronomy,” he emphasized.

“For example, we have a quail stuffed with longaniza paella, seasoned like a typical Puerto Rican roasted chicken. Then, we add a corn cream made in-house and top it with a ragout made with local vegetables. We play with flavors because the ragout is Italian and the cream is French, but we use fresh local ingredients,” he explained.

The changes have been implemented gradually to gauge the response of customers willing to experience new flavors.

“We have some arañitas (plantain fritters) with salmon sashimi. The sashimi has an Asian influence, but we serve it with arañitas, which are local. That has sold a lot,” she confessed.

“We make Colombian-style pork belly chicharrones and season them with local seasoning like the one used for chuletas kan kan, but we also serve an Asian dressing on the side for dipping. So, that fat with the acidity of the dressing, people have loved it,” he explained.

As for the appetizers, one of the most popular is the naan, a type of flatbread topped with fig jam, goat cheese, fresh pear slices, and truffle oil.

“That appetizer has sold very well, paired with a white wine for customers to enjoy. In fact, sometimes we have it as an experiment to see how it sells because it also depends on the customer, and the reception has been spectacular. Additionally, we offer a roast meat bruschetta that has also been a best seller because people love meat, but it’s accompanied by Manchego cheese, a bit of chimichurri that’s made here as well, so those elements are what people enjoy,” said the restaurant manager.

When it comes to desserts, the fried cornbread served “with a scoop of dulce de leche ice cream on top” is a favorite.

“The flans are homemade, and we offer variations like goat cheese, different from the traditional flan. We change flavors weekly; we have a cheesecake lollipop with basil, which are lemon cheesecake balls with a mix of almonds and a homemade basil syrup,” she explained.

“The menu features 12 main courses, as well as appetizers. We offer more than 30 dishes total, including desserts. And when we notice that our chef’s specials are well-received by our guests, we incorporate them into the main menu,” Méndez noted, highlighting the increase in local diners who mainly come from San Juan.

Lola offers a cocktail menu that ranges from creations established 12 years ago, such as the quenepatini, made with quenepas, to classic and avant-garde drinks.

“We also make cocktails with and without alcohol. Our lemonades are prepared in-house using pre-prepared syrups infused with flavors like mango and ginger, strawberry and melon, all made with fresh fruits. All the classic cocktails are expertly crafted. Here, you can enjoy anything from a classic mojito to a drink like the Lolita Martini, one of our classics. We have rum, vodka, gin, and whiskey-based cocktails,” highlighted Francine.

In a diverse environment that prioritizes the diner’s experience, Lola Eclectic Cuisine embraces the new era with the acquisition of the Southern chef who has successfully capitalized on market demands.