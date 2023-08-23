Just as the unforgettable Roberto Clemente was immortalized for his humanitarian efforts, leaving the island on a plane with relief supplies, part of his documented history will now leave Puerto Rican waters in a container carrying photos that will be part of an exhibition that will be presented at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from September 11 to 17

It is the same “3,000″ photo exhibition that GFR Media presented to the island’s residents in 2022 in different locations such as the Paseo de la Princesa, in Old San Juan, the Hiram Bithorn Stadium, and the Department of Recreation and Sports. The idea, now, is to bring it to different communities in the United States, starting with Pittsburgh, with plans to take it to other cities in Pennsylvania and then to cities with a high Hispanic population.

The details of this initiative were revealed Thursday at a press conference held by GFR Media - the parent company of El Nuevo Día and Primera Hora - at the Crowley shipping company terminal, in Isla Grande.

The original exhibit opened at the Paseo de la Princesa on September 30, which marked the 50th anniversary of Clemente’s 3,000th hit in Major League Baseball. He reached his career milestone three months before his tragic death when he boarded a plane carrying relief supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua. The plane crashed shortly after takeoff off the coast of Piñones. Clemente’s body was never found.

“We met with Luis Roberto (Clemente’s son) and discussed holding an exhibit at the Paseo de la Princesa, to celebrate Luis Roberto’s dad’s accomplishments. Not only 1972 but his wife and family from 1972 to the present day, which for me is in line with El Nuevo Día’s mission, to serve our land, connecting people here with people there,” said Pedro Zorrilla, CEO of GFR Media, opening the press conference.

All the pieces of the exhibition were loaded in a container specially painted with Clemente’s face and the colors of Pittsburg Pirates, his team in Major League Baseball for 18 seasons. Zorrilla and Rafael Lama, GFR Media Editor in Chief, highlighted the importance of the project, which has an educational component, through which they seek to reach future generations of Puerto Ricans, now also outside the island.

“A dream of Dennis Rivera (GFR Media’s Director of Photography and curator of the exhibition), supported by Rafael Lama, allowed us to find a young Puerto Rican architect, Luisel Zayas, and designed a wonderful exhibition. And in this process, we had the honor of inviting 14,192 children from public schools, not only to see photos but to learn from the actions of a young Puerto Rican, young Roberto Clemente,” Zorrilla added.

The exhibition features photos by veteran photojournalist Luis Ramos, who in 1972 captured the moment when Clemente hit his 3,000th hit, a milestone that only 33 players have achieved. The Puerto Rican star became the 11th Major League player to collect 3,000 hits, and the first Latin American.

As part of the initiative, students from the public school system visited the exhibit. Children and young students were encouraged to write essays on what they learned about Clemente’s life. According to Zorrilla and Lama, this is an initiative that GFR Media hopes to bring the exhibit not only to Pittsburgh but other cities in the United States.

Pittsburgh opening

Zorrilla said that they even expect that Miguel Cardona, U.S. Secretary of Education, as well as the Pittsburgh Pirates owner Bob Nutting, who welcomed GFR Media to host the Clemente exhibit in his city, will be the opening ceremony at the Pirates’ PNC Park.

“We tell stories every day and over time we follow these figures who become icons. That’s exactly what happened with photojournalist Luis Ramos when he documented Roberto Clemente Walker’s career. All that is in the archive, and now not only for future generations here but also outside Puerto Rico,” Lama stressed.

Luis Roberto Clemente expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity to take the photo exhibit outside the island, since, he stressed, it is in line with one of the Roberto Clemente Foundation’s major goals.

“We have plans to visit the United States and this represents at step in the right direction. For me, this is important because that huge project of visiting all the places that carry the name of Roberto Clemente, all the schools, and visiting the 30 major league parks is coming true. And this is the beginning,” Clemente said.

As part of this celebration, El Nuevo Día will be raffle among its subscribers two plane tickets to Pittsburgh with accommodation and tickets to enjoy the game between the Pirates and the New York Yankees during the “Clemente Day” celebration on September 15. Details of the raffle can be found starting Friday, August 18, on all El Nuevo Día platforms. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, September 5.

Crowley

José Nazario, Crowley’s senior operations director at the San Juan terminal, was moved when he recalled at the press conference that as a child he saw Clemente play in a game between his Cangrejeros de Santurce and the San Juan Senadores, so he is pleased to be part of the project by providing the shipping of the container, which includes vessel and land transportation, as well as security and support personnel.

As he explained, the vessel carrying the container set sail last Thursday at 5:30 p.m., and it will take about six days until it reaches Eddystone, Pennsylvania. From there, the wagon will be transported by land to Pittsburgh to be ready for the exhibition.

“As Puerto Rico’s longest serving U.S. shipping and logistics company, we are grateful to carry forward the humanitarian legacy of a beloved national hero by delivering the ‘3,000′ exhibit from Puerto Rico to Pittsburgh,” said Sal Menoyo, vice president of Puerto Rico and Caribbean logistics, Crowley. “It is an awe-inspiring responsibility for every Crowley employee from Puerto Rico, the U.S. mainland and beyond to share Clemente’s history with future leaders, athletes and outstanding citizens, as we live out our commitment to the communities we serve,” Menoyo added.

“More than 150,000 people enjoyed it. Students went to a class that ended with an essay assignment, and we want to do the same in Pittsburgh. We are already in talks with other cities in Pennsylvania to then take it to a public place so that more children and young people in the city can learn about Clemente’s story,” explained Rivera. “In January, we will go down to the San Sebastian Street Festival in Orlando, and then to the Caribbean Series at Miami’s LoanDeport Park.”

“Then there is another plan to be defined for other cities with Puerto Rican heritage such as Chicago, New York... so that during 2024 the exhibit will continue. It will remain there serving Hispanic and Puerto Rican communities, and baseball lovers.”

Lama said that GFR Media is planning similar initiatives with other figures who have contributed to society, like Clemente.