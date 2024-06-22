After the arrival of the equipment at the municipality’s substation in the Useras sector, the installation and connection phase to the electrical system begins
June 22, 2024 - 12:45 PM
After the arrival of the equipment at the municipality’s substation in the Useras sector, the installation and connection phase to the electrical system begins
June 22, 2024 - 12:45 PM
After two days of mobilization by sea and land, the transfer of the LUMA Energy mega-transformer that will replace a damaged one in Santa Isabel culminated at 1:25 a.m. this Saturday with the arrival of the equipment at the substation in the Useras area, to give way now to the installation phase and provide stability of the electric service to several municipalities in the southern area.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: