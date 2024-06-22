Opinión
88°nubes rotas
prima:The transfer of the megatransformer to Santa Isabel is completed

After the arrival of the equipment at the municipality’s substation in the Useras sector, the installation and connection phase to the electrical system begins

June 22, 2024 - 12:45 PM

Once installed and connected, the mega-transformer will provide stable electric service to customers in Santa Isabel, Coamo and Aibonito. (Suministrada)
Adriana Díaz Tirado
By Adriana Díaz Tirado
Periodista de Noticiasadriana.diaz@gfrmedia.com

After two days of mobilization by sea and land, the transfer of the LUMA Energy mega-transformer that will replace a damaged one in Santa Isabel culminated at 1:25 a.m. this Saturday with the arrival of the equipment at the substation in the Useras area, to give way now to the installation phase and provide stability of the electric service to several municipalities in the southern area.

