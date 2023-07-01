According to the Government Accountability Office (GAO), the 55% reduction in Puerto Rico’s public debt is “a significant step in its recovery from the fiscal crisis and represents the largest municipal debt restructuring in U.S. history.” This 55% reduction has been achieved through the restructuring process under PROMESA Act adopted seven years ago today.

Of the $63.1 billion in debt that has been restructured -not including pending adjustments at the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) and the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Company (Pridco)- the island government now has financial obligations totaling $28.6 billion, according to the GAO’s updated report on the U.S. territories’ public debt outlook.

The analysis reflects that all five U.S. territories share the same problems: economic constraints to grow and insolvent plans.

As for Puerto Rico’s government, the debt restructuring means that the current debt service—interest and principal payments—” is significantly lower, dropping from 25 percent of revenue before PROMESA to 6.1 percent in 2022. This cost—now about $1.15 billion annually—is fixed through 2049,” the GAO added.

All that remains to be done is to restructure the debts of PREPA and Pridco. There is an agreement with bondholders to restructure Pridco’s bond principal under PROMESA Title VI, of about $150 million, excluding interest.

PROMESA, signed by then-President Barack Obama on June 30, 2016, created a debt restructuring process for the territories and immediately imposed a Fiscal Oversight Board to oversee public finances in Puerto Rico.

In the case of PREPA, under PROMESA Title III, the debt restructuring process would remain pending at least until autumn, but it may allow reducing by about 75% of the public utility’s obligations with its creditors: from about $8.3 billion to $2.338 billion. PREPA’s obligations total about $12 billion when adding, among other things, the $3.6 billion in pensions.

“While government officials told us they do not plan to borrow from the capital markets in the near and medium term, they have taken steps to provide information to potential investors and credit rating agencies,” reads the report led by Ivonne Jones and Latesha Love Grayer.

The report also stressed: “Commitment to transparency and financial management will be important as the Puerto Rico government works toward achieving a balanced budget on a recurring basis, one of the conditions required for the termination of the Oversight Board.”

According to PROMESA Section 209 requirements, the Oversight Board shall terminate upon certification, for at least four consecutive fiscal years, that the island’s government has developed its budgets “in accordance with modified accrual accounting standards”; that the expenditures made by the government during each fiscal year did not exceed the revenues during that year; and adequate access to short-term and long-term credit markets at reasonable interest rates.

The GAO analysis stated that completing “Puerto Rico’s major debt restructuring in 2022 is an important condition for economic growth.”

Regarding the privatization of the electricity transmission, distribution, and management systems, the GAO report highlighted that in 2021, “Puerto Rico’s average electricity price was higher than every U.S. state except Hawaii, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.”-

For the GAO, the remaining steps “to support sustained economic growth in Puerto Rico include (1) completing remaining debt restructurings, (2) implementing debt management reforms, and (3) implementing financial

management and reporting reforms.”

The report also pointed out that comparing fiscal year 2021 to 2019, “revenues from operating grants and contributions increased 98 percent ($12.3 billion), mainly due to federal COVID-19 funding.”

The GAO U.S. Territories: Public Debt Outlook - 2023 Update provides a summary of the other four U.S. territories:

Guam: “As of September 30, 2021, Guam’s total public debt outstanding was almost $2.6 billion, or about 43 percent of GDP ($6.1 billion). Guam’s inflation-adjusted GDP declined by almost 2 percent annually from fiscal year 2016 to 2021. The drop reflected the decline in tourism due to COVID-19. However, Guam’s economy is showing signs of recovery. The recent opening of the third U.S. military base on the island is expected to stimulate economic growth.”

United States Virgin Islands (USVI): “USVI’s GDP was $4.2 billion in fiscal year 2020. As of September 30, 2019—the last year for which USVI reported data— public debt outstanding was more than $2.6 billion, or about 65 percent of USVI’s GDP in that year. In March 2022, USVI refinanced bonds. This created a dedicated source of revenue to fund its pension system, which in turn temporarily extended pension solvency. However, the USVI government’s ability to access traditional capital markets is uncertain. This leaves it without financing flexibility as it faces serious economic, financial, and demographic challenges. These include a shrinking population, dependence on the volatile tourism industry, and weak financial management practices.

Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI): As of September 30, 2020, CNMI’s total public debt outstanding was about $114.1 million, or about 12 percent of GDP ($938.8 million). This reflects CNMI’s inability to borrow through capital markets in recent years. CNMI has struggled to finance its pension plan. CNMI officials told GAO they are uncertain how the government will meet its financial obligations. Moreover, its economy continues to decline with limited prospects for recovery as its tourism industry struggles and its largest casino is closed and unlikely to reopen soon. CNMI’s financial management and reporting has also worsened. With CNMI’s limited financial prospects and weak financial management practices persisting, CNMI is at risk of a severe fiscal crisis.

American Samoa: As of September 30, 2021, American Samoa’s total debt outstanding was $162.2 million, or about 23 percent of GDP ($710.8 million). This reflects recent borrowing to invest in its infrastructure. The government’s pension plan is underfunded, and the government is increasing contributions to extend solvency. American Samoa’s economy is stable but continues to depend almost entirely on activity generated by the Starkist Samoa Co. tuna cannery and government employment. Prospects for economic growth outside of these areas face challenges.”

Joanisabel González collaborated with this story.