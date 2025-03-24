Opinión
Raúl Juliá
24 de marzo de 2025
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

The wait is extended for the new fleet of vessels in Vieques and Culebra

Adjustments in the assembly of the first of the four boats – which was originally supposed to arrive in 2024 – have delayed its entry into operations

March 24, 2025 - 6:25 PM

The four boats in the new fleet will each have capacity for 396 passengers.
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticias

Although it was initially anticipated that the replacement of the fleet of boats that provide transportation service between Ceiba and the island municipalities of Vieques and Culebra would begin at the end of 2024, the executive director of the Integrated Transportation Authority (ITA), Josué Menéndez Agosto, said that the first of the new boats should arrive within the next two months, due to adjustments that had to be made in the manufacture of the ship, which is in the process of assembly in the state of Louisiana.

Periodista puertorriqueño, egresado en 2016 de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Durante su carrera, se ha enfocado en la cobertura de temas de Educación, política, gobierno,...
