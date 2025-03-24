Although it was initially anticipated that the replacement of the fleet of boats that provide transportation service between Ceiba and the island municipalities of Vieques and Culebra would begin at the end of 2024, the executive director of the Integrated Transportation Authority (ITA), Josué Menéndez Agosto, said that the first of the new boats should arrive within the next two months, due to adjustments that had to be made in the manufacture of the ship, which is in the process of assembly in the state of Louisiana.