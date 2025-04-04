Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
“There’s no compelling reason to worry about that”: UPR interim president downplays the elimination of the diversity and inclusion committee at institution
Miguel Muñoz Muñoz expressed his opinion that the elimination of the special agency of the Board of Governors will not have a major impact on respect policies and confirmed that he is evaluating the closure of other offices and programs on related issues
April 4, 2025 - 3:45 PM