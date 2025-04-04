Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Feriados
Newsletters
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Feriados
Lotería
Especiales
4 de abril de 2025
81°lluvia ligera
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

prima:“There’s no compelling reason to worry about that”: UPR interim president downplays the elimination of the diversity and inclusion committee at institution

Miguel Muñoz Muñoz expressed his opinion that the elimination of the special agency of the Board of Governors will not have a major impact on respect policies and confirmed that he is evaluating the closure of other offices and programs on related issues

April 4, 2025 - 3:45 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The University of Puerto Rico was the pioneer in instituting inclusive bathrooms in the country, and now this initiative could be at risk by a bill that seeks to outlaw them. (nahira.montcourt@gfrmedia.com)
Adriana Díaz Tirado
By Adriana Díaz Tirado
Periodista de Noticiasadriana.diaz@gfrmedia.com

The interim president of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR), Miguel Muñoz Muñoz, on Wednesday downplayed the importance of the elimination of the Special Committee on Accessibility, Diversity, Inclusion and Equity of the Governing Board of the university system, and revealed that he is evaluating the future of other offices and programs that address related issues, while strongly rejecting the inclusive bathrooms on the campuses, calling them a “step backward”.

RELATED
Tags
UPR
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adriana Díaz Tirado
Adriana Díaz TiradoArrow Icon
Adriana Díaz Tirado es periodista feminista enfocada en temas de género, migración, política, derechos reproductivos y la comunidad LGBTTQI+. Es egresada de la Universidad de Puerto Rico Recinto de Río Piedras....
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
viernes, 4 de abril de 2025
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2025 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: