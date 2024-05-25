Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
25 de mayo de 2024
87°aguaceros
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
prima:“They have the magic to accomplish amazing things”: 24 Special Education kids publish two books

Students from the Luis Llorens Torres Montessori School in San Juan were also in charge of illustrating the works, entitled “We are from the Island of Enchantment” and “On a walk around my island: Puerto Rico”

May 25, 2024 - 4:50 PM

With the contribution of sponsors, the 24 students received a copy of the books they published. (Josian Bruno/GFR MEDIA)
Valeria María Torres Nieves
By Valeria María Torres Nieves
Periodista de Noticiasvaleria.torres@gfrmedia.com

Twenty-four special education children from the Luis Llorens Torres Montessori School in San Juan participated as authors and illustrators of “Somos de la Isla del Encanto” and “De paseo por mi isla: Puerto Rico,” two books that highlight the diverse attributes of the country.

RELATED
Tags
Puerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Valeria María Torres Nieves
Valeria María Torres NievesArrow Icon
Valeria María Torres Nieves es una periodista feminista de Yauco, Puerto Rico. Es egresada de la Universidad de Puerto Rico con una doble concentración en Periodismo y Relaciones Públicas. En sus...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
sábado, 25 de mayo de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: