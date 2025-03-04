Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Raúl Juliá
Newsletters
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Lotería
Especiales
4 de marzo de 2025
78°lluvia ligera
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

prima:Thomas Rivera Schatz on pending appointments: “I can’t say that none are safe and none are in trouble”

The Senate president will soon put to a vote the appointment of the Secretary of Natural and Environmental Resources, and says he did not mean to imply that he selected any of the recently confirmed Supreme Court justices

March 4, 2025 - 4:41 PM

Updated At

Updated on March 4, 2025 - 4:42 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Rivera Schatz acknowledged that the decision regarding the Justice secretary-designate will take “a little more time” in the Senate. (Carlos Rivera Giusti)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Washington D.C. - Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz expects to vote soon on the appointment of Waldemar Quiles Pérez as Secretary of Natural and Environmental Resources, although he confirmed that it will take “a little more time” for the full legislative body to decide on Justice Secretary-designate Janet Parra.

RELATED
Tags
Thomas Rivera SchatzJanet ParraWaldemar Quiles Pérez
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
José A. Delgado
José A. DelgadoArrow Icon
Nacido en San Juan. Graduado de la Escuela de Comunicación Pública de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Tiene estudios en Derecho. Ha trabajado en radio, televisión y prensa escrita. Estuvo 17...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
martes, 4 de marzo de 2025
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2025 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: