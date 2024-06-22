During a long session, committee members heard complaints about the General Assembly’s lack of interest in taking up the case and the lack of action by the U.S. Congress
June 22, 2024 - 3:50 PM
New York - After hearing new criticism of the General Assembly’s lack of interest in reopening Puerto Rico’s colonial case and the lack of concrete action by Congress, the United Nations Decolonization Committee approved on Thursday, by consensus and on the 42nd occasion, a new resolution reaffirming Puerto Rico’s inalienable right to self-determination and independence.
