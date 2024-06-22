Opinión
22 de junio de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:UN Decolonization Committee approved the resolution in favor of Puerto Rico’s right to self-determination and independence

During a long session, committee members heard complaints about the General Assembly’s lack of interest in taking up the case and the lack of action by the U.S. Congress

June 22, 2024 - 3:50 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Prior to approving, by consensus, a resolution recognizing Puerto Rico's inalienable right to self-determination and independence, some 80 people and representatives of organizations also denounced how the colonial situation is reflected in the energy crisis, the environment, security and the economy, among other things. (jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

New York - After hearing new criticism of the General Assembly’s lack of interest in reopening Puerto Rico’s colonial case and the lack of concrete action by Congress, the United Nations Decolonization Committee approved on Thursday, by consensus and on the 42nd occasion, a new resolution reaffirming Puerto Rico’s inalienable right to self-determination and independence.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
José A. Delgado
José A. DelgadoArrow Icon
Nacido en San Juan. Graduado de la Escuela de Comunicación Pública de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Tiene estudios en Derecho. Ha trabajado en radio, televisión y prensa escrita. Estuvo 17...
