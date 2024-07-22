Although ASES announced in June that the more than 7,000 beneficiaries could receive their treatments in the 900 pharmacies of the network, in practice, they are facing difficulties
July 22, 2024 - 8:00 PM
As he usually does every month, Luis went to the Latin American Center for Communicable Diseases (CLETS) at the Río Piedras Medical Center on July 10 to pick up his bottle of antiretroviral drugs against the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). But, to his surprise, he found that they could no longer dispense the treatment there.
