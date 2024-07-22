Opinión
22 de julio de 2024
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Uncertainty about access to medicines for HIV+ people under Plan Vital in community pharmacies

Although ASES announced in June that the more than 7,000 beneficiaries could receive their treatments in the 900 pharmacies of the network, in practice, they are facing difficulties

July 22, 2024 - 8:00 PM

David Cordero Mercado
By David Cordero Mercado
Periodista investigativodavid.cordero@gfrmedia.com

As he usually does every month, Luis went to the Latin American Center for Communicable Diseases (CLETS) at the Río Piedras Medical Center on July 10 to pick up his bottle of antiretroviral drugs against the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). But, to his surprise, he found that they could no longer dispense the treatment there.

