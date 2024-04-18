Understand D.C. Decisions Impacting Puerto Rico: Read “Qué pasa en Washington” in English

Every Tuesday, subscribers of El Nuevo Día’s “Qué pasa en Washington” newsletter, written by our correspondent José A. Delgado, receive in their email inbox the most important news from the federal capital, Washington D.C., and the decisions that have an impact on Puerto Rico.

Recognizing that this digital product brings us closer to the Puerto Rican community in the United States, and that many of them prefer to consume news content in English, readers can now enjoy “What Happens in Washington”, an English version of the same weekly newsletter.

To access this version, you just have to be registered for the Spanish version of the newsletter. In each Tuesday’s mailing, you will find a link that will take you to the translated version.

With this effort, in addition to the English-language articles section, El Nuevo Día continues to establish itself as an informative reference for Puerto Ricans in the diaspora or descendants of Puerto Ricans born in the United States who seek to keep up to date with the news concerning the island.

“This newsletter reaffirms my commitment to bring you the most complete information on the island’s issues concerning the federal government and the heartbeat of the Puerto Rican community in the United States and U.S. electoral politics,” said Delgado.

Among the features of the newsletter, readers can receive a weekly summary of the news agenda in Washington D.C. and its links to Puerto Rico, the key news of the week for easy reading, curious or interesting facts in the current or historical context, and the agenda for the week in Washington D.C.

Step by step: how to access the English version and how to register if you have not yet received “Qué pasa en Washington”.

1. Visit the El Nuevo Día app on your phone. When you log in, select the menu at the top left corner.

2. Once in the menu, scroll down and click on “Newsletters”.

3. Scroll down to “What’s Happens in Washington” (Qué pasa en Washington in Spanish) and click on the link.

4. Sign up for the newsletter by typing in your primary email address and click “Subscribe Now” (Suscríbete ahora).

5. All done, you’re signed up! Next Tuesday you will receive the newsletter in your inbox.

6. To access the English version of “What’s Happens in Washington”, click on “Read in English” in the text of the newsletter.

The English version will open in a new web page.