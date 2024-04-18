Opinión
18 de abril de 2024
80°aguaceros
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Se adhiere a los criterios de The Trust Project
Understand D.C. Decisions Impacting Puerto Rico: Read “Qué pasa en Washington” in English

This newsletter, written by El Nuevo Día correspondent José A. Delgado, delivers updates on federal capital issues important to the island

18 de abril de 2024 - 3:41 PM

El boletín "Qué pasa en Washington" en su versión en inglés (Archivo)
Redacción El Nuevo Día
Por Redacción El Nuevo Día

➡️ Lee en español

Every Tuesday, subscribers of El Nuevo Día’s “Qué pasa en Washingtonnewsletter, written by our correspondent José A. Delgado, receive in their email inbox the most important news from the federal capital, Washington D.C., and the decisions that have an impact on Puerto Rico.

Recognizing that this digital product brings us closer to the Puerto Rican community in the United States, and that many of them prefer to consume news content in English, readers can now enjoy “What Happens in Washington”, an English version of the same weekly newsletter.

To access this version, you just have to be registered for the Spanish version of the newsletter. In each Tuesday’s mailing, you will find a link that will take you to the translated version.

With this effort, in addition to the English-language articles section, El Nuevo Día continues to establish itself as an informative reference for Puerto Ricans in the diaspora or descendants of Puerto Ricans born in the United States who seek to keep up to date with the news concerning the island.

“This newsletter reaffirms my commitment to bring you the most complete information on the island’s issues concerning the federal government and the heartbeat of the Puerto Rican community in the United States and U.S. electoral politics,” said Delgado.

Among the features of the newsletter, readers can receive a weekly summary of the news agenda in Washington D.C. and its links to Puerto Rico, the key news of the week for easy reading, curious or interesting facts in the current or historical context, and the agenda for the week in Washington D.C.

Step by step: how to access the English version and how to register if you have not yet received “Qué pasa en Washington”.

1. Visit the El Nuevo Día app on your phone. When you log in, select the menu at the top left corner.

Ángeles Rodríguez Negrón
(Ángeles Rodríguez Negrón)

2. Once in the menu, scroll down and click on “Newsletters”.

Ángeles Rodríguez Negrón
(Ángeles Rodríguez Negrón)

3. Scroll down to “What’s Happens in Washington” (Qué pasa en Washington in Spanish) and click on the link.

Ángeles Rodríguez Negrón
(Ángeles Rodríguez Negrón)

4. Sign up for the newsletter by typing in your primary email address and click “Subscribe Now” (Suscríbete ahora).

Ángeles Rodríguez Negrón
(Ángeles Rodríguez Negrón)

5. All done, you’re signed up! Next Tuesday you will receive the newsletter in your inbox.

Ángeles Rodríguez Negrón
(Ángeles Rodríguez Negrón)

6. To access the English version of “What’s Happens in Washington”, click on “Read in English” in the text of the newsletter.

Ángeles Rodríguez Negrón
(Ángeles Rodríguez Negrón)

The English version will open in a new web page.

Captura
(Captura)
