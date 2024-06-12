Opinión
12 de junio de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Unknown issue with two generators in San Juan power plant leave hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans without electricity

Personnel from LUMA Energy and Genera PR are investigating what caused two main generators, and several emergency units installed by FEMA after hurricane María, to shut down without warning

June 12, 2024 - 7:05 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
12 de junio de 2024. Cataño, PR. MCD/Noticias. Fachada de la Central generatriz de Genera PR en Palo Seco durante un apagón que dejó sobre 180,000 abonados si servicio de energía eléctrica. FOTO POR: Carlos Rivera Giusti/GFR Media Genera PR, Palo Seco, Termoeléctrica, Energía Eléctrica (Carlos Rivera Giusti)
Andrea Guemárez Soto
By Andrea Guemárez Soto
Periodista de Breaking Newsandrea.guemarez@gfrmedia.com

Over 180,000 clients were left without electricity Wednesday afternoon after the failure of units 5 and 6 and the emergency units that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) installed after hurricane María in a power plant located in San Juan, confirmed Genera PR spokesman Iván Báez.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Andrea Guemárez Soto
Andrea Guemárez SotoArrow Icon
Trabajé como productora de contenido para Equilátera. Como parte de ello, redacté breves reportajes sobre temas de salud que se publicaron como suplementos en El Nuevo Día y Primera Hora. Además,...
