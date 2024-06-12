Personnel from LUMA Energy and Genera PR are investigating what caused two main generators, and several emergency units installed by FEMA after hurricane María, to shut down without warning
June 12, 2024 - 7:05 PM
Personnel from LUMA Energy and Genera PR are investigating what caused two main generators, and several emergency units installed by FEMA after hurricane María, to shut down without warning
June 12, 2024 - 7:05 PM
Over 180,000 clients were left without electricity Wednesday afternoon after the failure of units 5 and 6 and the emergency units that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) installed after hurricane María in a power plant located in San Juan, confirmed Genera PR spokesman Iván Báez.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: