Only 37 percent of the water and 45 percent of the meals that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) sent to Puerto Rico after Hurricane María reached the distribution points (RSAs or PODs) because the agency then led by Brock Long mismanaged the commodity distribution process.

These are some of the findings contained in an audit report by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General (OIG) presented on September 25.

“FEMA cannot ensure it provided commodities to Puerto Rico disaster survivors as needed to sustain life and alleviate suffering as part of its response and recovery mission,” reads the 48-page report.

FEMA lost visibility of more than 4,462 -that is 38 percent- of its commodity shipments to Puerto Rico after Hurricane María struck the island and until the power grid was repaired by the second quarter of 2018.

According to the audit report, 98 percent of the commodity shipments to Puerto Rico, worth an estimated $257 million, consisted of meals and water, much needed life-sustaining commodities for hurricane survivors.

FEMA lost visibility because the agency did not fully use its Global Positioning System (GPS) to track commodity movements.

Inadequate oversight by FEMA resulted in, Crowley Maritime Corporation, FEMA’s transportation contractor -from Jacksonville (FL.)-, breaking the FEMA inventory seals and repackaging commodities. Crowley created generic cargo manifests “that negatively impacted subsequent commodity shipment operations. Cargo manifests are critical as they provide details such as descriptions of the goods and their respective quantities, and relevant consignor and consignee information,” says the report.

“FEMA personnel in Jacksonville indicated that over 1,500 containers that FEMA packed -most of them early in the disaster- may have never made it to Puerto Rico,” reads the report signed by Inspector General Joseph Cuffari.

The OIG identified that FEMA allowed transportation contractors to exceed contract ceilings by $ 179 million and also detected “questioned costs” of approximately $50 million.