A tourist from the state of Utah who drowned Monday in a natural pool in the municipality of Naguabo, Puerto Rico, known as El Hippie, fell into one of the many underwater caves and was unable to find an exit.

“That river is known for having caves. So, apparently, she fell into one of these caves, and since she didn’t know the area, and they were alone, she couldn’t get out, and that’s where, unfortunately, she drowned,” said Naguabo mayor Miraidaliz Rosario Pagán.

Authorities and rescue personnel were alerted after receiving a dispatch from 9-1-1 around 12:34 p.m. on Monday. Rosario Pagan stated that rescue specialists from the Naguabo Emergency Managent Office were on the scene by 12:49 p.m. Unfortunately, the officers were unable to locate 44-year old Utah native Lelly Porter Lynn in time.

Porter Lynn was in Puerto Rico on vacation and stayed, together with her husband whose name has not been provided, at a short-term rental residence located just a few minutes away from the scene where she, ultimately, drowned.

PUBLICIDAD

“You open the window and sit down to have a coffee when a rush of water comes down. You see that stream of water flowing and it’s quite impressive,” expressed Rosario Pagán.

This is the second case of a drowned tourist reported in the municipality of Naguabo, and both incidents occurred less than three weeks apart. Previously, the body of a woman from Indiana, Amanda Lynn Webster, who was also staying at a short-term rental residence in that municipality, was discovered in the Blanco River.

“This is a river that is the confluence of five rivers. That’s like the Blanco River that runs through there toward the Hippie River,” explained the mayor. “These are beautiful places, but they are dangerous, and you need to have someone with you who knows these rivers.”

Webster had been reported missing by her family, and her body was subsequently found in an area of the Blanco River. The woman was identified through DNA testing conducted by Puerto Rico’s Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Rosario Pagán said she requested a meeting with the Puerto Rico Tourism Company to discuss regulations for approving short-term rental residences on the island.

“We want to know if any kind of regulation is applied to short-term rental residences, if it is required that they have a security person on-site as part of their attraction, if it is required or demanded that they have a lifeguard nearby or someone who can provide emergency assistance in case something happens, in order to prevent these incidents,” the municipal executive questioned.

PUBLICIDAD

According to the official, residents of the area are also concerned that drownings may continue “because in one way or another, it can affect many people.”

For Rosario Pagán, these cases could also harm the image of the municipality of Naguabo and the efforts that have been made to promote tourism in the area and economic growth in the town.

The residence where Porter Lynn was staying is located between the Cubuy and Florida neighborhoods, in the Camino Viejo sector.