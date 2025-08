The drinking water crisis, which worsened in the metropolitan area due to the rupture of a 54-inch pipe on July 25, could have been minimized if the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (AAA) had proceeded with a repair that did not halt water processing at the Sergio Cuevas filtration plant in Trujillo Alto, engineer Carlos Pesquera said on Tuesday. Pesquera was appointed by Governor Jenniffer González to outline strategies to stabilize service.