Although the most recent data from the Department of Health on dengue infections report a slight decrease in the last two weeks -although they remain above the epidemic threshold-, the agency’s projections are that the peak of this viral infection will be seen in the coming months, since its peak season is between August and December, coinciding with the rainy season.
