Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
6 de junio de 2024
85°aguaceros
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:“We must be vigilant”: increase in dengue cases anticipated in Puerto Rico after the summer

The peak of this virus, already declared an epidemic in March, occurs between August and December, during the rainy season

June 6, 2024 - 5:10 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Dengue is a virus transmitted through the bite of the “Aedes aegypti” mosquito. (Bruna Prado)
Marga Parés Arroyo
By Marga Parés Arroyo
Periodista de Noticiasmarga.pares@gfrmedia.com

Although the most recent data from the Department of Health on dengue infections report a slight decrease in the last two weeks -although they remain above the epidemic threshold-, the agency’s projections are that the peak of this viral infection will be seen in the coming months, since its peak season is between August and December, coinciding with the rainy season.

Tags
Puerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Marga Parés Arroyo
Marga Parés ArroyoArrow Icon
Comenzó a trabajar en El Nuevo Día en la década de 1990, cuando aún estudiaba Periodismo, en la revista Domingo Deportivo y "Pueblo por Pueblo". Desde 1999, Marga Parés Arroyo labora...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
jueves, 6 de junio de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Lo último
Lo último
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: