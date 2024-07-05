Experts react to the content of the document, which defines terms such as “biodegradable” and “compostable” material, while DACO secretary pledges oversight
July 5, 2024 - 12:42 PM
Experts react to the content of the document, which defines terms such as “biodegradable” and “compostable” material, while DACO secretary pledges oversight
July 5, 2024 - 12:42 PM
With positive additions as a result of public hearings, but also broad exceptions not contemplated in the law and areas subject to interpretation, the “Joint Regulation of the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO) and the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA) to prohibit the use and sale of single-use plastics” now enters its trial period with enforcement in stores.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: