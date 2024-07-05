Opinión
5 de julio de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
What does the new regulation on the ban of single-use plastics stipulate?

Experts react to the content of the document, which defines terms such as “biodegradable” and “compostable” material, while DACO secretary pledges oversight

July 5, 2024 - 12:42 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The regulation defines "compostable" as "articles or products made from materials that can be completely decomposed by the action of bacteria or other biological means without leaving harmful residues". (Pablo Martínez Rodríguez)
David Cordero Mercado
By David Cordero Mercado
Periodista investigativodavid.cordero@gfrmedia.com

With positive additions as a result of public hearings, but also broad exceptions not contemplated in the law and areas subject to interpretation, the “Joint Regulation of the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO) and the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA) to prohibit the use and sale of single-use plastics” now enters its trial period with enforcement in stores.

DACO DRNA Puerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
David Cordero Mercado
David Cordero MercadoArrow Icon
David Cordero Mercado es periodista investigativo y multimedia en el periódico El Nuevo Día. Es egresado del programa de Información y Periodismo de la Escuela de Comunicación (hoy FaCI) de la...
