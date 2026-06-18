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Special prosecutors have been assigned to investigate Sebastián Negrón Reichard's allegations against Norberto Almodóvar and Francisco Domenech
The Opfei accepted the complaint regarding the former assistant secretary of the OGPe and the agency’s former chief of staff, Charlene Neuman, but will also address other allegations against the secretary of the Interior
June 18, 2026 - 3:06 PM