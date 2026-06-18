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prima:Special prosecutors have been assigned to investigate Sebastián Negrón Reichard's allegations against Norberto Almodóvar and Francisco Domenech

The Opfei accepted the complaint regarding the former assistant secretary of the OGPe and the agency’s former chief of staff, Charlene Neuman, but will also address other allegations against the secretary of the Interior

June 18, 2026 - 3:06 PM

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Norberto Almodóvar, former head of the OGPe, on the left, was referred along with former chief of staff Charlene Neuman Rivera, following allegations made by former secretary Sebastián Negrón Reichard, on the right. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
By Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
Periodista investigadoragloria.ruiz@gfrmedia.com

The Office of the Panel on the Independent Special Prosecutor (Opfei) decided on Thursday to appoint independent special prosecutors against the former assistant secretary of the Office of Permit Management (OGPe) Norberto Almodóvar Vélez and the former chief of staff Charlene Neuman Rivera for alleged improper interference in an agency auction.

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Oficina del Fiscal Especial IndependienteFrancisco DomenechSebastián Negrón ReichardDepartamento de Desarrollo Económico y ComercioOficina de Gerencia de PermisosDepartamento de JusticiaOficina del Contralor de Puerto Rico
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Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
Gloria Ruiz KuilanArrow Icon
Periodista con más 26 años de experiencia. Orgullosa de ser producto de la escuela pública. Criada en un residencial público de Bayamón en el que vivió la realidad diaria de muchos...
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