Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Oferta del Día
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
Magacín
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Junte Boricua
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
11 de marzo de 2024
77°despejado
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
prima:What has happened with the Family Market Program 10 years later?

Espacios Abiertos analyzed the program and suggested changes to improve its performance

March 11, 2024 - 8:44 PM

La Asociación de Agricultores de Puerto Rico solicitó al gobierno la reapertura de los Mercados Familiares, plataforma donde los agricultores locales venden sus cosechas.
The participation of PAN beneficiaries in the Family Markets has dropped to less than 35%, on average, in recent years, according to a study by Espacios Abiertos.
By

A decade after the launch of the Family Market Program (FM), citizen participation is declining, barely 5 % of the total farmers participate, and the program lacks metrics and transparent data to evaluate compliance.

RELATED
Tags
Programa de Asistencia Nutricional (PAN)AgricultoresAgriculturaAdsefEspacios abiertos
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
lunes, 11 de marzo de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: