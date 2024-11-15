Meanwhile, the director of the local franchise is surprised by the number of Puerto Ricans who have come to México to support Jennifer Colón Alvarado on her date with the universe.
November 15, 2024 - 1:03 PM
Two weeks after their arrival in México City, the 127 delegates who will compete for the Miss Universe 2024 crown have captured the attention of the public and the media. In the case of Puerto Rico, the organization led by Yizette Cifredo has generated interest and received expressions of support since the presenter assumed leadership in 2022. Her commitment has been reflected through the outstanding participation of the Puerto Rican queens.
