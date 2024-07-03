Three years ago, the state government approved the Puerto Rico Minimum Wage Act. According to the explanatory memorandum of that statute, known as Act 47 of 2021, its main objective is to “ensure the welfare and quality of life of workers through a fair reward for their workday.” To achieve the aforementioned objective, the Minimum Wage Evaluation Commission (CESM) was constituted, which is delegated the power to enforce public policy on this important matter.