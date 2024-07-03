Opinión
3 de julio de 2024
Opinion
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:A justified increase in the minimum wage

The minimum wage was revised only once on the island in a period of almost 25 years, writes Iyari Ríos

July 3, 2024 - 3:48 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
El aumento del salario mínimo es parte de un esfuerzo este año por los legisladores demócratas para ayudar a los pobres.
Law 47 established gradual increases in the minimum wage from $7.25 to $10.50 from 2022 to 2024, writes Iyari Ríos. The increase would take effect today.
By Iyari Ríos González
Historiador y Economista

Three years ago, the state government approved the Puerto Rico Minimum Wage Act. According to the explanatory memorandum of that statute, known as Act 47 of 2021, its main objective is to “ensure the welfare and quality of life of workers through a fair reward for their workday.” To achieve the aforementioned objective, the Minimum Wage Evaluation Commission (CESM) was constituted, which is delegated the power to enforce public policy on this important matter.

RELATED
Tags
Puerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Iyari Ríos González
Iyari Ríos GonzálezArrow Icon
El autor es historiador y economista. Labora en el Instituto de Relaciones del Trabajo en la Universidad de Puerto Rico, Recinto de Río Piedras.
