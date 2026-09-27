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27 de septiembre de 2026
90°Lluvias dispersas
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prima:El Nuevo Día: serving my homeland, Puerto Rico

September 27, 2026 - 10:27 AM

Starting today, El Nuevo Día will no longer be printed on paper. Is this the end of an era? Rather, it is the end of one cycle and the beginning of a new chapter. Because we are not going anywhere; we remain in your hands 24 hours a day, seven days a week, on Instagram, Facebook, X, endi.com, podcasts, your cellphone, your computer, your iPad, and WhatsApp. Wherever you are, we are with you. Why? Because paper had become too small for us, and so had 100 x 35. Today, we connect Puerto Rico with the world and the world with Puerto Rico. People read us from Alaska to Japan.

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