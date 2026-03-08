Opinión
Who is Darell Hernaiz, the hero behind Puerto Rico’s victory over Panama?

Originally, he was drafted by the Orioles with a $400,000 signing bonus, but he was later traded to the Athletics

March 8, 2026 - 11:58 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Darell Hernaiz saluda a sus compañeros luego de llegar a la primera base. (carlos.rivera@gfrmedia.com)
Redacción El Nuevo Día
By Redacción El Nuevo Día

Since this Saturday, the name Darell Hernaiz has entered the history books of Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classics.

The shortstop and third baseman from Carolina became the first Puerto Rican player to hit a home run to give the Puerto Rican team the victory in its final at-bat, walking off the opponent.

Hernaiz did it this Saturday.

The home run gave Puerto Rico a dramatic 4–3 victory in the 10th inning over Panama, improving their record to 2–0.

Darell Hernaiz festeja con sus compañeros de equipo a su llegada al plato, tras darle la victoria 4-3 a los boricuas en 10 entradas con un solitario jonrón ante Panamá.Hernaiz es uno de los 17 debutantes de Puerto Rico en el torneo.Emmanuel "El Pulpo" Rivera festeja un doble en la tercera entrada.
1 / 14 | En imágenes: locura en el Bithorn con batazo de oro de Darell Hernaiz. Darell Hernaiz festeja con sus compañeros de equipo a su llegada al plato, tras darle la victoria 4-3 a los boricuas en 10 entradas con un solitario jonrón ante Panamá. - Carlos Rivera Giusti

Many people might be wondering who Hernaiz is.

He is one of the 17 newcomers on Puerto Rico’s roster in this tournament.

A native of Carolina, Puerto Rico, Hernaiz moved to the United States during his teenage years, specifically to El Paso, Texas.

He attended Americas High School.

He was selected in the 2019 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth round (138th overall pick) and agreed to a $400,000 signing bonus.

He remained in the Orioles organization until January 2023, when he was traded to the Athletics in exchange for pitcher Cole Irvin and another minor-league pitcher.

He made his Major League debut on March 28, 2024.

In two seasons, he has played 99 games with the Athletics, with a .215 batting average.

This year, he is fighting for a spot on the Athletics’ final roster.

In two games in this Classic, he is 3-for-9 with two runs scored and one RBI.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

