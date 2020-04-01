La producción y el elenco llegaron a San Francisco luego de sus exitosas funciones en Puerto Rico. (Archivo)

El musical “Hamilton” del puertorriqueño Lin- Miranda Miranda que se presentaba en San Francisco como parte de su gira por Estados Unidos, fue cancelado como consecuencia de la propagación del coronavirus en la nación.

Según publicaron varios medios de la ciudad y en la página oficial de la pieza, la producción se extendería hasta el 31 de mayo en el Orpheum Theatre. Sin embargo, ante la nueva realidad y las medidas de prevención implantadas, se determinó cancelar toda la producción.

El dinero será reembolsado para aquellas personas que ya habían comprado sus boletos.

El musical actualmente cuenta con otras presentaciones simultáneas en Londres, Australia, Nueva York, Norte América y Chicago que han sido pospuestas. Las nuevas fechas varían de acuerdo con el país y pudieran cambiar según el panorama mundial al momento de restablecerlas.

Gran parte de la producción de la gira de San Francisco fue la que estuvo en Puerto Rico cuando la pieza estrenó en enero del 2019.

View this post on Instagram

My heart has run the emotional gamut with this news, and it’s with great heartbreak I share that our San Francisco company of Hamilton has officially ended its run early due to circumstances surrounding the current health situation. Thank you San Francisco, the surrounding Bay Area, and all of those who traveled from afar for supporting us in all the ways that you did. We felt the warmth of your embrace and I’m feeling so grateful to have had so much time to share in this experience with all of you. This town may have tried me, but this town also helped me see parts of myself I didn’t know existed, and it gave me so many incredible new friends. Things feel unfair in the wake of the abrupt news, but I’m trying to lean into it and see there is a lesson in it all somewhere. I don’t believe in permanent goodbyes, but with many thanks and large amounts of gratitude I will miss you and I bid you farewell with a heavy heart. Love, Andrew.

A post shared by Andrew Wojtal (@andrew_wojtal) on

“Hamilton” estrenó en enero de 2015 en el Public Theatre del circuito off-Broadway. Tras las buenas críticas y una aceptación sorprendente del público, se trasladó al teatro Richard Rodgers de Broadway, donde aún permanece en cartelera.


💬Ver 0 comentarios  