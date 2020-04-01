View this post on Instagram

Due to the current California stay-at-home mandate and the shelter-in-place order in San Francisco, all remaining performances of @hamiltonmusical have been canceled at the Orpheum Theatre. HAMILTON was scheduled to play through May 31, 2020.?? ?? BroadwaySF customers with tickets to canceled performances through May 31 will be automatically refunded to the method of payment used for purchase in performance date order. We thank you for your patience.?? ?? For tickets purchased through Vivid Seats, Goldstar, TodayTix, or any other source that is not BroadwaySF related, please consult with your point of purchase for a refund. #HamiltonSF #AndPeggyTour