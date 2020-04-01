El musical “Hamilton” del puertorriqueño Lin- Miranda Miranda que se presentaba en San Francisco como parte de su gira por Estados Unidos, fue cancelado como consecuencia de la propagación del coronavirus en la nación.
Due to the current California stay-at-home mandate and the shelter-in-place order in San Francisco, all remaining performances of @hamiltonmusical have been canceled at the Orpheum Theatre. HAMILTON was scheduled to play through May 31, 2020.?? ?? BroadwaySF customers with tickets to canceled performances through May 31 will be automatically refunded to the method of payment used for purchase in performance date order. We thank you for your patience.?? ?? For tickets purchased through Vivid Seats, Goldstar, TodayTix, or any other source that is not BroadwaySF related, please consult with your point of purchase for a refund. #HamiltonSF #AndPeggyTour
My heart has run the emotional gamut with this news, and it’s with great heartbreak I share that our San Francisco company of Hamilton has officially ended its run early due to circumstances surrounding the current health situation. Thank you San Francisco, the surrounding Bay Area, and all of those who traveled from afar for supporting us in all the ways that you did. We felt the warmth of your embrace and I’m feeling so grateful to have had so much time to share in this experience with all of you. This town may have tried me, but this town also helped me see parts of myself I didn’t know existed, and it gave me so many incredible new friends. Things feel unfair in the wake of the abrupt news, but I’m trying to lean into it and see there is a lesson in it all somewhere. I don’t believe in permanent goodbyes, but with many thanks and large amounts of gratitude I will miss you and I bid you farewell with a heavy heart. Love, Andrew.
