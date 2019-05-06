El año pasado no fue el mejor para la cantante Adele. Recientemente trascendió que terminó su relación de siete años con Simon Konecki, padre de su hijo Angelo. Pero tras la ruptura, la británica celebró el fin de ese periodo para recibir con entusiasmo sus 31 años.
This is 31...thank fucking god ?? 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually ?? Bunch of fucking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up eh ??
