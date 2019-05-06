La afamada cantante enfrentó la ruptura de su relación amorosa el año pasado. (EFE) (semisquare-x3)
El año pasado no fue el mejor para la cantante Adele. Recientemente trascendió que terminó su relación de siete años con Simon Konecki, padre de su hijo Angelo. Pero tras la ruptura, la británica celebró el fin de ese periodo para recibir con entusiasmo sus 31 años.

La artista cumplió años el 5 de mayo y lo anunció a sus fanáticos en su cuenta de Instagram a través de una serie de cuatro fotografías en blanco y negro acompañadas de un mensaje. 

"Los 30 me pusieron a prueba muy duro… No importa cuánto tiempo estemos aquí, la vida es constante y complicada algunas veces. He cambiado drásticamente en los últimos años, sigo cambiando y eso está bien. Los 31 van a ser un gran año y los dedicaré completamente a mí misma. Por primera vez en una década estoy lista para sentir el mundo alrededor de mí”, indicó la voz de "Someone Like You"

This is 31...thank fucking god ?? 30 tried me so hard but I'm owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we're here for life is constant and complicated at times. I've changed drastically in the last couple years and I'm still changing and that's okay. 31 is going to be a big ol' year and I'm going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I'm ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we're only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I've only just realized that that is more than enough. I'll learn to love you lot eventually ?? Bunch of fucking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up eh ??

Ahora se especula si Adele, quien nombra sus discos en función de su edad, lanzará un álbum que refleje las experiencias vividas recientemente. Por sus comentarios en la publicación de su cumpleaños podría interpretarse que así será. La artista escribió: “Los 30 serán un disco de batería y bajo”. 

El año pasado el cumpleaños de Adele tampoco pasó desapercido, pues lo celebró por todo lo alto con una fiesta al estilo Fandom inspirada en Titanic. 


