Dwayne Johnson tuvo que suspender su luna de miel por una emergencia y es que su amigo, Kevin Hart, quien hace unos días sufrió un accidente automovilístico, había sido invitado al estreno del programa de entrevistas de Kelly Clarkson, por lo que “The Rock” tuvo que suplirlo.
When Dwayne @TheRock Johnson leaves his honeymoon early to be the first guest ?? #KellyClarksonShow pic.twitter.com/L23UcVrn5p— The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) September 4, 2019
When my son @KevinHart4real goes down with an injury, his big daddy steps in. I did leave my honeymoon early (Lauren approved cos she LOVES Kelly) and now me and Kelly are new best friends ??????. Tune in this Monday! We had the best time! #greathost #hotcrowd #amazingenergy ?? https://t.co/DAdkVRd9Dj— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 4, 2019
