Dwayne Johnson tuvo que suspender su luna de miel por una emergencia y es que su amigo, Kevin Hart, quien hace unos días sufrió un accidente automovilístico, había sido invitado al estreno del programa de entrevistas de Kelly Clarkson, por lo que “The Rock” tuvo que suplirlo.

Y es que Hart ya había confirmado que estaría en esta nueva emisión; sin embargo, los problemas de salud que atraviesa, debido al incidente ocurrido en Calabasas, California, Estados Unidos, le impidieron presentarse, ya que fue operado de tres fracturas en su columna vertebral. Dos de las lesiones se encontraban en la sección torácica y la otra en la zona lumbar.  

Ante esta situación, la producción del programa de Clarkson se vio en apuros, así que decidieron contactar a diversos artistas, siendo rechazados en reiteradas ocasiones.

Pero al buscar a Johnson y contarle lo sucedido con Hart, este no dudó en apoyar a su amigo y al programa, tanto que puso un alto al viaje que realizaba con su esposa, Lauren Hashian.

La acción de “The Rock” provocó la emoción de Kelly, quien al iniciar el programa no pudo contener las lágrimas y contar detalles de lo sucedido.

Dwayne también se encargó de contar esta historia a través de su cuenta de Twitter y emitió un mensaje referido al noble gesto que tuvo con Hart, a quien considera su "hijo".

"Cuando mi hijo Kevin Hart cae con una lesión, su gran papá interviene", escribió la exestrella de la lucha libre.

Johnson se casó recientemente con Lauren Hashian y había estado en Kauai antes de volar de regreso a Los Ángeles para el show de Clarkson, según el portal de noticias E! Online.


