La actriz estadounidense Hilary Duff compartió en su cuenta de Instagram un emotivo vídeo del nacimiento de su pequeña hija Banks Violet Bair, quien llegó al mundo hace cinco meses y para festejarlo, la artista mostró ese momento especial en su vida.

A pesar de ser algo muy íntimo y personal, la cantante decidió publicar el vídeo para compartirlo con sus seguidores en la red social.

Y es que la artista de 31 años optó por tener un parto en agua y por si fuera poco, ella quiso dar la bienvenida a la nueva integrante de la familia en su propia casa.

"Me he estado preguntando durante mucho tiempo si alguna vez compartiría este vídeo, ya que es extremadamente personal... fue tan encantador y gratificante (e impactante) que después de dar a luz a mi bebé, nos abrazáramos... por primera vez, en mi mente me gusta creer que ella estaba diciendo buen trabajo 'mamá'. Vamos equipo, vamos", escribió la artista texana en Instagram.

Junto al mensaje compartió el vídeo que representa uno de los mejores momentos de su vida. En las imágenes se ve a Hilary sentada en una piscina inflable, mientras sostiene en sus brazos a la recién nacida.

El vídeo fue publicado en blanco y negro, y en menos de 24 horas de haber sido subido llega casi a las 4 millones de reproducciones.

La intérprete de "Wake Up" dijo que estuvo acompañada por su familia, que le dio valor y todo el amor del mundo para dar la bienvenida a la pequeña Banks.

La menor es hija también del cantante Matthew Koma, con quien la actriz sostiene una relación desde el 2015, de acuerdo a lo publicado por la revista Vanity Fair.

"No puedo creer que este día fuera hace solo 5 meses. Parece que B ha estado aquí con nosotros todo el tiempo. El tiempo ya va tan rápido... ¡probó el aguacate ayer! De todos modos ... me siento bendecida por esta vida agitada y por la gente en ella. Felices 5 meses Banks. Ah, y gracias por dejar el cólico", precisó la cantante y actriz en su post.

Los seguidores de la artista de inmediato reaccionaron a la publicación.

"Hermoso. El mejor vídeo. Increíble. Gracias por compartir", son algunos mensajes que recibió la feliz mamá.

Hillary también es mamá del pequeño Luca Cruz Comrie, de 7 años, que tuvo durante su matrimonio con el jugador de hockey Mike Comrie.

Anteriormente Duff ya había revelado detalles del nacimiento de la pequeña Banks, y fue a tráves del podcast Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy, donde confesó que se tomó su placenta en un smoothie.