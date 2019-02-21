Luego de que se diera a conocer que Khloé Kardashian rompió su relación con el jugador de baloncesto Tristan Thompson, por una nueva infidelidad, la socialité recurrió a su cuenta de Instagram para expresar lo que siente en estos momentos difíciles.

"El dolor más fuerte es que te lastime una persona a quien le explicaste tu dolor", destaca el primer mensaje que compartió la empresaria de 34 años a través de su Instagram Stories.

En la red social hace referencia a la traición que sufrió por parte de su ahora expareja.

"Alguien necesita escuchar esto ... esa traición fue su bendición", indica la socialité en otro post.

Los mensajes fueron compartidos por la estrella del reality "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" un día después de que se diera a conocer su rompimiento con el jugador de los Cavaliers de Cleveland.

Y es que de acuerdo TMZ, sitio especializado en celebridades, la decisión de la socialité se dio luego de que descubriera que el padre de su hija le fue infiel con la modelo de 21 años Jordyn Woods, la mejor amiga de de su hermana Kylie Jenner.

Así que la hermana de Kim Kardashian recurrió a las redes sociales para expresar su sentir y mandar una indirecta a su ex.

"Si te preguntan por mí, diles: ella fue la única persona que me amó con honestidad y la rompí", se lee en el tercer mensaje que posteó la socialité.

Una fuente allegada a Khloé aseguró a E! News que la socialité está más enojada que dolida por la infidelidad de Thompson, padre de su pequeña hija True, que cumplirá un año en abril próximo.

"Ella está enojada más que triste. Y está sorprendida de que Jordyn hiciera esto. De todos los hombres del mundo, no puede entender por qué Jordyn se fijó en Tristan", declaró el informante.

"Khloé está reviviendo el peor tipo de traición y dolor una vez más", precisó la fuente.

Y es que no es la primera vez que el jugador de la NBA engañó a la socialié, ya que en abril del año pasado la prensa especializada reveló dos vídeos dondese ve que Thompson le es infiel a la socialité.

El primero fue captado cuando el jugador de baloncesto entró y salió de un hotel en Nueva York con una mujer, solo unos días antes de que Khloé diera a luz a su primera hija.

El segundo vídeo difundido por TMZ, muestra a Tristan disfrutar de la noche en un bar de Washington en compañía de dos mujeres, y el ambiente era tan bueno para el jugador que comenzó a besar a una de ellas.