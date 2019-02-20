Khloé Kardashian y Tristan Thompson tienen una hija en común (semisquare-x3)
Khloé Kardashian y Tristan Thompson tienen una hija en común. (Instagram)

La socialité Khloé Kardashian rompió su relación amorosa con el jugador de baloncesto Tristan Thompson, luego de que descubrió que el padre de su hija True, le fue infiel con Jordyn Woods, la mejor amiga de su hermana Kylie Jenner

De acuerdo a TMZ, sitio especializado en celebridades, la empresaria de 34 años no pudo soportar una nueva infidelidad del jugador de los Cavaliers de Cleveland

Y es que una fuente cercana al clan Kardashian reveló a TMZ que Tristan viajó el jueves de Cleveland a Los Ángeles, California para pasar el Día de San Valentín con  Khloé y su hija, True, que en abril próximo cumplirá un año. 

Hasta ahí todo estaba en aparente calma con la pareja de famosos, a pesar de los altibajos que han tenido durante su relación.

Pero, trascendió que el jugador de la NBA, de 27 años, asistió a una fiesta el domingo por la noche donde estuvo muy cariñoso con la modelo de 21 años Jordyn Woods, que es la mejor amiga de Kylie Jenner. 

Los testigos afirman que las cosas fueron subiendo de nivel.

"Estaban uno encima del otro ... besándose", destaca el informante.

Al enterarse de esa situación, la socialité no dudó en romper de inmediato su relación con Tristan, publica TMZ.

"Ya ha tenido suficiente", dijo a TMZ una persona cercana a la socialité, quien asegura que hay pocas probabilidades de reconciliación. 

Y es que esta no es la primera vez que se revela una infidelidad del enebeísta a la socialité, ya que justo antes de que naciera True, Khloé se enteró que su novio la engañó con otras mujeres. 

Fue a mediados de abril pasado que la prensa especializada en celebridades reveló un vídeo donde se ve al canastero entrando y saliendo de un hotel en Nueva York.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

TSR STAFF: Myeisha E.! @myeisha.essex ________________________________________ #Roommates, there's more!!!! ________________________________________ So earlier today, video of Tristan at a NYC club leaked and you can see a girl all up in his grill. Well, #Roomies THE TEA RUNNETH OVER!!! We have exclusive footage of the two of them leaving the DAY party (where you saw her all up in his face) together and arriving back to his team HOTEL around 8:30pm on April 7th. He got there wearing a black Supreme jacket, and FOUR hours later, the pair reemerge from the hotel with Tristan changing his outfit for the next event. _______________________________________ Then they hopped into the same SUV and headed to Soho House (for the night party) in the Meatpacking district, which is a member's only club with strict cellphone policy. Then at 5am, they returned to his hotel together AGAIN and he even held the door open for her like a gentleman. _______________________________________ The next day (April 8th), she was seen again leaving the hotel (while Tristan stayed behind in the hotel) around 8pm still wearing her exact same outfit as the night before. Sis even had an overnight bag in hand! ??: Splash News #TSRExclusive

Una publicación compartida de The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) el

Casi de inmediato, el sitio TMZ reveló otro vídeo captado en octubre del 2017, donde se ve muy feliz al baloncelista con dos mujeres en un club nocturno en Washington. Tristan estaba tan emocionado que besa en la boca a una de sus acompañantes.

Días después de que los vídeos fueran publicados, Khloé dio a luz a su primogénita, a quien decidió llamarle True.


💬Ver 0 comentarios  