Luke Perry sufrió un derrame cerebral a los 52 años. (AP)

Luego de que se diera a conocer la muerte de Luke Perry, los famosos recurrieron a las redes sociales para expresar su sentir y expresar sus condolencias a la familia del actor estadounidense.

Uno de los primeros en compartir un emotivo mensaje fue el actor  Ian Ziering, quien fuera compañero de Perry en la exitosa serie que los llevó a la fama "Beverly Hills 90210".

"Querido Luke, siempre disfrutaré de los recuerdos amorosos que hemos compartido durante los últimos treinta años. Que tu viaje hacia el futuro se vea enriquecido por las almas magníficas que han pasado antes que tú. Tal como lo ha hecho aquí por los que dejan atrás. Dios, por favor, dale un asiento cerca de ti, se lo merece", escribió en su cuenta de Instagram Ziering.

El actor y cantante estadounidense Donnie Wahlberg, recordó con gran dolor al artista, que fue un ícono en la década de los 90.

"Descansa Luke - la forma en que siempre me trataste (y a cualquiera que te haya presentado, no importa cuánto gritaban y lloraban con alegría y emoción) — en paz. #RIPLukePerry Atesora cada momento", escribió Wahlberg en su cuenta de Twitter.

La actriz Alicia Witt recordó con gran cariño al actor de 52 años.

"No hay palabras para decir que Luke Perry se ha ido. Qué tipo, hombre de corazón cálido. no puedo creerlo. En su memoria, por favor, vivan cada día y momento al máximo, y con amor, amor, amor. Eso es todo lo que podemos saber del tiempo de nosotros aquí", escribió la actriz estadounidense.

"Luke Perry descansa en paz mi amigo. Mi corazón está con tu familia. Esta es una foto de Luke cuando estaba en HBO. Se le extrañará sinceramente a mi amigo", posteó el actor Kirk Acevedo.

La actriz Alyson Hannigan dedicó un emotivo mensaje a Perry.

"Tengo el corazón roto al oír que Luke Perry falleció. Envío todo mi amor a su familia y amigos.  R.I.P.".


