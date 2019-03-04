Luego de que se diera a conocer la muerte de Luke Perry, los famosos recurrieron a las redes sociales para expresar su sentir y expresar sus condolencias a la familia del actor estadounidense.
Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here for those you leave behind. God please give him a seat close to to you, he deserves it.
Rest Luke — the way you always treated me (and anyone I ever introduced you to, no matter how much they screamed and squealed with joy and excitement) — in peace. #RIPLukePerry
Cherish every moment. ???? pic.twitter.com/Cgd9qeVKRX
Luke Perry
Rest In Peace my friend????
My heart goes out to your family.
This is a pic of Luke when he was
on HBO’s OZ.
You’ll be sincerely missed my friend! pic.twitter.com/navcyx2hVr
Luke Perry
I’m heartbroken to hear Luke Perry passed away. Sending love to his family and friends. R.I.P.
