Hello hello Puerto Rico. I heard about a very beautiful initiative on the web and I would like to support it. It’s mission, help those families who had to close their businesses in old San Juan because of the protests. It would be amazing if this weekend you go to #OldSanJuan and you dine or do just do a little bit of shopping. I’m sure those families are ready to welcome you and surprise you with their amazing service. #PuertoRico we are united!!! #UnPuebloUnido