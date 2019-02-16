El exponente puertorriqueño del trap Bad Bunny participó durante la noche del viernes en el partido de celebridades para iniciar las actividades del fin de semana del Juego de Estrellas de la NBA en el Spectrum Center de Charlotte, Carolina del Norte.
PLEASE tell me this is what Bad Bunny is ballin in today pic.twitter.com/aT2vt1FcmV
PLEASE tell me this is what Bad Bunny is ballin in today pic.twitter.com/aT2vt1FcmV— Basketball Society (@BBallSociety_) February 16, 2019
Bad Bunny went 0 for 0 in the #RufflesCelebGame but his hat won the MVP award ??
pic.twitter.com/BSQQlZ8T5B
Bad Bunny went 0 for 0 in the #RufflesCelebGame but his hat won the MVP award ??
💬Ver 0 comentarios