(semisquare-x3)
Bad Bunny a su llegada al Spectrum Center de Charlotte para el partido de celebridades. (AP)

El exponente puertorriqueño del trap Bad Bunny participó durante la noche del viernes en el partido de celebridades para iniciar las actividades del fin de semana del Juego de Estrellas de la NBA en el Spectrum Center de Charlotte, Carolina del Norte. 

Durante la presentación del equipo visitante, el “Conejo Malo” entró al tabloncillo con unas largas y rosadas orejas de conejo. El intérprete de 24 años jugó junto al Salón de la Fama Ray Allen, el máximo trespuntista en la historia de la NBA. 

Previo al partido,  Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, nombre de pila del trapero, publicó en su cuenta de Instagram una foto de la camiseta que usó en el partido y un calce con la predicción de su desempeño. 

"Expectativa pa' hoy: 4 pts 2 reb 3 asist / FOUL OUT ?? Vamo' allá puñetaaaa!!!", escribió. 

Bad Bunny solo estuvo en cancha por cuatro minutos y no realizó intentos al canasto. 

En la imagen de camerino también muestra el pote de agua con la etiqueta 'Michael's Secret Stuff', en referencia a la película de los noventa 'Space Jame' protagonizada por Michael Jordan y los dibujos animados de 'Looney Tunes'. 


💬Ver 0 comentarios  