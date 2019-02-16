El exponente puertorriqueño del trap Bad Bunny participó durante la noche del viernes en el partido de celebridades para iniciar las actividades del fin de semana del Juego de Estrellas de la NBA en el Spectrum Center de Charlotte, Carolina del Norte.

Durante la presentación del equipo visitante, el “Conejo Malo” entró al tabloncillo con unas largas y rosadas orejas de conejo. El intérprete de 24 años jugó junto al Salón de la Fama Ray Allen, el máximo trespuntista en la historia de la NBA.

PLEASE tell me this is what Bad Bunny is ballin in today pic.twitter.com/aT2vt1FcmV — Basketball Society (@BBallSociety_) February 16, 2019

Previo al partido, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, nombre de pila del trapero, publicó en su cuenta de Instagram una foto de la camiseta que usó en el partido y un calce con la predicción de su desempeño.

"Expectativa pa' hoy: 4 pts 2 reb 3 asist / FOUL OUT ?? Vamo' allá puñetaaaa!!!", escribió.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BAD | BUNNY (@badbunnypr) on Feb 15, 2019 at 2:53pm PST

Bad Bunny solo estuvo en cancha por cuatro minutos y no realizó intentos al canasto.

Bad Bunny went 0 for 0 in the #RufflesCelebGame but his hat won the MVP award ??



pic.twitter.com/BSQQlZ8T5B — Pursuit of Dopeness (@PursuitDopeness) February 16, 2019