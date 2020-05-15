La cantante expresó a través de su Twitter que sufre depresión por el virus mundial. (Shutterstock)

Katy Perry luce desnuda su embarazo en el video de su nuevo tema musical "Dailes".

Perry, una de las cantantes más reconocidas a nivel mundial por sus éxitos como "Roar", "Dark Horse", está en espera de su primer bebé a lado de su pareja Orlando Bloom.

A pesar de sus casi siete meses de embarazo, la cantante expresó a través de su Twitter que sufre depresión por el virus mundial, Covid-19.

"A veces no sé qué es peor, tratar de evitar el virus o las oleadas de depresión que vienen con esta nueva norma", escribió.

Hace unos días la cantante participó en el festival digital SHEIN Together el cual fue organizado por la OMS (Organización Mundial de la Salud), el cual recaudó fondos para la gente que se encuentra en situación vulnerable por el coronavirus

La juez de "American Idol" ha estado muy activa en sus redes sociales y a través de Instagram publicó su nuevo video en el cual presume su embarazo acompañada de un texto, en el que expresa haber escrito una canción durante estos días de aislamiento social, con la cual quiere que sus fans se sientan seguros del rumbo que toman día con día.

"Cada uno de nosotros es uno en más de siete millones, con nuestra propia historia de fuerza y resistencia para contar. DAILES ya está disponible. Espero que sea la banda sonora para ir por tus sueños ahora.... especialmente los que dejamos atrás", escribió Katy. Se tiene previsto que para el mes de Julio la pequeña bebé esté en brazos de sus padres


