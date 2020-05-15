Katy Perry luce desnuda su embarazo en el video de su nuevo tema musical "Dailes".
sometimes i don’t know what’s worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 12, 2020
I wrote this song a couple months ago as a call to remain true to the course you’ve set for yourself, regardless of what others may think. Recently, it has taken a new meaning for me, in light of what the whole world is experiencing. Each of us is one in more than seven billion, with our own story of strength and resilience to tell. ??DAISIES?? is out now. I hope it will be the soundtrack to going for your dreams now... especially the ones we left behind ??
