Colombian record holder Edward Niño (@edward_ninoh) , who holds the record for the shortest living man (mobile) got the surprise of a lifetime after getting to meet one of his favorite music icons – @Ozuna, who is also a Guinness World Records title holder himself! ⁣ In collaboration with Latin artist Ozuna, we decided to organize a virtual meeting to surprise Edward and mark a unique and memorable moment in his life.⁣ ⁣ It is the first time in history that a global artist has had the opportunity to meet the shortest living man (mobile) and vice versa.⁣ ⁣ From his studio in Puerto Rico, Ozuna surprised Edward with the news that both were placed in the pages of the new edition of Guinness World Records 2021 edition #GWR2021.⁣ ⁣ This achievement marks the second consecutive year for the Puerto Rican artist to be featured in the book.⁣ ⁣ The resulting call between Edward and Ozuna was packed with enthusiasm when the two Latin American figures met, as they each shared stories, their passion for music, and their mutual excitement for appearing in the record books this year.⁣ ----------------------------------------------⁣ #guinnessworldrecords #music #ozuna #shortestman #edward #latinmusic #puertorico #colombia #latin #reggaeton #surprise #book