EntretenimientoPelículas y Series
Suscriptores
Noticia
Basado en hechos que el periodista haya observado y verificado de primera mano, o en información verificada que proviene de fuentes bien informadas.

¿Quiénes son los nominados a los Golden Globes 2026? Aquí la lista completa

Conoce cuál es la principal candidata a la estatuilla y quién será la anfitriona de la ceremonia

8 de diciembre de 2025 - 12:02 PM

Se adhiere a los criterios deThe Trust Project
Cynthia Erivo está nominada para mejor interpretación de una actriz en una película, musical o comedia. (Jordan Strauss)
Por The Associated Press
Agencia de noticias

Se anunciaron los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2026. Esta es la lista de nominados a los premios de este año, que se entregarán el 11 de enero en el Beverly Hilton.

Nikki Glaser será la anfitriona de la ceremonia.

Cine

Mejor película, drama

“Frankenstein”; “Hamnet”; “It Was Only an Accident”; “The Secret Agent”; “Sentimental Value”; “Sinners”.

Mejor película, musical o comedia

“Blue Moon”; “Bugonia”; “Marty Supreme”; “No Other Choice”; “Nouvelle Vague”; “One Battle After Another”.

Mejor interpretación femenina en una película de drama

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”; Jennifer Lawrence, “Die My Love”; Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”; Julia Roberts, “After the Hunt”; Tessa Thompson, “Hedda”; Eva Victor, “Sorry Baby”.

Mejor interpretación de un actor masculino en una película, drama

Joel Edgerton, “Train Dreams”; Oscar Isaac, “Frankenstein”; Dwayne Johnson, “The Smashing Machine”; Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”; Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”; Jeremy Allen White, “Springsteen: Deliver Me Nowhere”.

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una película, musical o comedia

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”; Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked: For Good”; Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”; Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”; Amanda Seyfried, “The Testament of Ann Lee”; Emma Stone, “Bugonia”.

Mejor interpretación de un actor masculino en una película, musical o comedia

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”; George Clooney, “Jay Kelly”; Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”; Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”; Lee Byung-hun, “No Other Choice”; Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia”.

Mejor interpretación femenina en un papel secundario

Emily Blunt, “The Smashing Machine”; Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”; Ariana Grande, “Wicked: For Good”; Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”; Amy Madigan, “Weapons”; Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”.

Mejor interpretación de un actor masculino en un papel secundario

Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another”; Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”; Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”; Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”; Adam Sandler, “Jay Kelly”; Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”.

Logros cinematográficos y de taquilla

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”; “F1”; “KPop Demon Hunters”; “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning”; “Sinners”; “Weapons”; “Wicked: For Good”; “Zootopia 2”.

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

“It Was Only an Accident”a; “No Other Choice”, Corea del Sur; “The Secret Agent”, Brasi, Francil; “Sentimental Value”, Noruega; “Sirāt”, España; “The Voice of Hind Rajab”, Túnez.

Mejor película de animación

“Arco”; “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle”; “Elio”; “KPop Demon Hunters”; “Little Amélie or the Rain Character”; “Zootopia 2”.

Mejor director

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”; Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”; Guillermo del Toro, “Frankenstein”; Jafar Panahi, “It Was Only an Accident”; Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”; Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”.

Mejor guión

“One Battle After Another”, Paul Thomas Anderson; “Marty Supreme”, Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie; “Sinners”, Ryan Coogler; “It Was Only an Accident”, Jafar Panahi; “Sentimental Value”, Eskil Vogt y Joachim Trier; “Hamnet”, Chloé Zhao y Maggie O’Farrell.

Mejor banda sonora original

“Frankenstein”, Alexandre Desplat; “Sinners”, Ludwig Göransson; “One Battle After Another”, Jonny Greenwood; “Sirāt”, Kangding Ray; “Hamnet”, Max Richter; “F1”, Hans Zimmer.

Mejor canción original

“Dream as One”, de “Avatar: Fire and Ash”; “Golden”, de “KPop Demon Hunters”; “I Lied to You”, de “Sinners”; “No Place Like Home”, de “Wicked: For Good”; “The Girl in the Bubble”, de “Wicked: For Good”; “Train Dreams”, de “Train Dreams”.

Televisión

Mejor serie de televisión, drama

“The Diplomat”; “The Pitt”; “Pluribus”; “Severance”; “Slow Horses”; “The White Lotus”.

Mejor serie de televisión, comedia o musical

“Abbott Elementary”; “The Bear”; “Hacks”; “Nobody Wants This”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “The Studio”.

Mejor interpretación femenina, drama

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”; Britt Lower, “Severance”; Helen Mirren, “Mobland”; Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”; Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”; Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”.

Mejor interpretación masculina, drama

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”; Diego Luna, “Andor”; Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”; Mark Ruffalo, “Task”; Adam Scott, “Severance”; Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”.

Mejor interpretación femenina serie de televisión, musical o comedia

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”; Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”; Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”; Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”; Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”.

Mejor interpretación de un actor masculino, serie de televisión, musical o comedia

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”; Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Glen Powell, “Chad Powers”; Seth Rogen, “The Studio”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”.

Mejor serie limitada, serie antológica o película realizada para televisión

“Adolescence”; “All Her Fault”; “The Beast in Me”; “Black Mirror”; “The Bride”; “Dying for Sex”.

Mejor interpretación de un actor masculino en una serie limitada, serie antológica o película realizada para televisión

Jacob Elordi, “The Narrow Road to the Deep North”; Paul Giamatti, “Black Mirror”; Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”; Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”; Jude Law, “Black Rabbit”; Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”.

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una serie limitada, serie antológica o película realizada para televisión

Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”; Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”; Amanda Seyfried, “Long Bright River”; Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”; Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”; Robin Wright, “The Girlfriend”.

Mejor interpretación femenina en un papel secundario

Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”; Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”; Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”; Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”; Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”; Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”.

Mejor interpretación de un actor masculino en un papel secundario

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”; Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”; Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”; Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”; Tramell Tillman, “Severance”; Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”.

Mejor actuación en comedia stand-up en televisión

Bill Maher, “Is Anyone Else Watching This?”; Brett Goldstein, “The Second Best Night of Your Life”; Kevin Hart, “Acting My Age”; Kumail Nanjiani, “Night Thoughts”; Ricky Gervais, “Mortality”; Sarah Silverman, “PostMortem”.

Mejor podcast

“Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard”; “Call Her Daddy”; “Good Hang with Amy Poehler”; “The Mel Robbins Podcast”; “SmartLess”; “Up First from NPR”.

___

Esta historia fue traducida del inglés al español con una herramienta de inteligencia artificial y fue revisada por un editor antes de su publicación.

