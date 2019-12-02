La actriz fue muy querida por sus compañeros de elenco en "Will and Grace". (AP)

La actriz Shelley Morrison, recordada por su papel de Rosario Salazar en la serie de televisión "Will & Grace", falleció ayer a los 83 años.

Morrison se encontraba en el Centro Médico Cedars-Sinai en Los Ángeles cuando los médicos certificaron su muerte a causa de una insuficiencia cardíaca. Así lo reportó Lori De Wall, publicista de la actriz, a The Associated Press.

De inmediato, varios de sus colegas lamentaron su partida.

"Ella era absolutamente hilarante y tenía el corazón más grande. Era parte de nuestra familia 'Will & Grace' y la vamos a extrañar mucho. Mi corazón está con su esposo, Walter, y toda su familia", escribió en Instagram Sean Hayes, quien interpretó a Jack McFarland en el programa.

El personaje de Rosario Salazar provenía de El Salvador y estaba pensado para tener una sola aparición dentro del espacio televisivo de NBC. Sin embargo, el carisma de Morrison al darle vida fue tal que continuó participando de la serie durante 18 temporadas.

Megan Mullaly, otra de sus compañeras de reparto, se unió a la pena expresada por la familia de Will and Grace.

"Ella era amorosa, fuerte, solidaria y noble", escribió la actriz, quien también dijo que Morrison fue una parte integral de su experiencia en el programa.

