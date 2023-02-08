Un total de 176 libros fueron removidos de las bibliotecas escolares de un condado en Florida, limitando la representación diversa de la literatura en las escuelas, denunciaron unos 70 autores a través de una misiva enviada por la organización Pen America.
Las publicaciones prohibidas en el condado de Duvall, con base en Jacksonville y que cubre zonas al noreste de Florida, incluyen libros protagonizados o escritos por personas latinas, afrodescendientes, nativas de Estados Unidos y de las comunidades LGBTTQIA+.
“Cuando los alumnos pierden la literatura que actúa como ventanas, espejos y puertas de vidrio hacia la experiencia humana más amplia, perdemos la oportunidad de enseñarles el significado de la verdadera empatía”, lee parte de la carta que envió la organización al mencionado distrito escolar.
Uno de los que llamó la atención en el contexto puertorriqueño, es una biografía del pelotero carolinese Roberto Clemente. Así también fueron prohibidos libros sobre la vida de la cantante afrocubana Celia Cruz y de la primera persona hispana en llegar a ser jueza del Tribunal Supremo de Estados Unidos, la puertorriqueña Sonia Sotomayor. Del mismo modo, hay libros históricos sobre los disturbios de Stonewall y sobre la vida de la activista pakistaní por la educación de las mujeres Malala Yousafzai.
A continuación, los 176 libros a los que los estudiantes del condado de Duvall no tendrán acceso:
1. “At the Mountain’s Base”, de Traci Sorell y Weshoyot Alvitre
2. “Before She Was Harriet”, de Lesa Cline-Ransome y James E. Ransome
3. “Chik Chak Shabbat”, de Mara Rockliff y Kyrsten Brooker
4. “Cow on the Town: Practicing the Ow Sound”, de Isabella Garcia
5. “Dreamers”, de Yuyi Morales
6. “Dumpling Soup”, de Jama Kim Rattigan y Lillian Hsu-Flanders
7. “Fry Bread: A Native American Family Story”, de Kevin Noble Maillard y Juana Martinez-Neal
8. “The Gift of Ramadan”, de Rabiah York Lumbard y Laura K. Horton
9. “Grandfather Tang’s Story”, de Ann Tompert y Robert Andrew Parker
10. “Hush! A Thai Lullaby”, de Minfong Ho y Holly Meade
11. “Islandborn”, de Junot Díaz y Leo Espinosa
12. “Little Night/Nochecita”, de Yuyi Morales
13. “Looking for Bongo”, de Eric Velásquez
14. “Lost and Found Cat : The True Story of Kunkush’s Incredible Journey”, de Doug Kuntz, Amy Shrodes y Sue Cornelison
15. “Love to Mama: A Tribute To Mothers”, de Pat Mora y Paula S. Barragán M.
16. “Lubna and Pebble”, de Wendy Meddour, Wendy y Daniel Egneus
17. “My Two Dads and Me”, de Michael Joosten y Izak Zenou
18. “My Two Moms and Me”, de Michael Joosten y Izak Zenou
19. “Neither”, de Airlie Anderson
20. “Never Say a Mean Word Again: A Tale from Medieval Spain”, de Jacqueline Jules y Durga Yael Bernhard
21. “Nya’s Long Walk: A Step at a Time”, de Linda Sue Park y Brian Pinkney
22. “On Mother’s Lap”, de Ann Herbert Scott y Glo Coalson
23. “One Green Apple”, de Eve Bunting y Ted Lewin
24. “The Rough-Face Girl”, de Rafe Martin y David Shannon
25. “Running the Road to ABC”, de Denize Lauture
26. “Sulwe”, de Lupita Nyong’o y Vashti Harrison
27. “Uncle Jed’s Barber Shop”, de Margaree King Mitchell y James E. Ransome
28. “Yoko” (Yoko Series), de Rosemary Wells
29. “Zen Shorts” (Zen Series), de Jon J. Muth
30. “10,000 Dresses”, de Rex Ray y Marcus Ewert
31. “14 Cows for America”, de Carmen Agra Deedy, Wilson Kimeli Naiyomah y Thomas Gonzalez
32. “Abuela”, de Arthur Dorros y Elisa Kleven
33. “All Around Us”, de Xelena González y Adriana M. García
34. “Alma and How She Got Her Name”, de Juana Martínez-Neal
35. “Amina’s Voice” (Amina’s Voice Series), de Hena Kahn
36. “And Still the Turtle Watched”, de Sheila MacGill-Callahan y Barry Moser
37. “Any Small Goodness: A Novel of the Barrio”, de Tony Johnston y Raúl Colón
38. “Ashes to Asheville”, de Sarah Dooley
39. “Barbed Wire Baseball: How One Man Brought Hope to the Japanese Internment Camps of WWII”, de Marissa Moss y Yuko Marissa Shimizu
40. “The Berenstain Bears and the Big Question” (The Berenstain Bears Series), de Jan y Stan Berenstain
41. “The Best Man”, de Richard Peck
42. “Between Us and Abuela: A Family Story from the Border”, de Mitali Perkins y Sara Palacios
43. “Big Red Lollipop”, de Rukhsana Khan y Sophie Blackall
44. “Black Frontiers: A History of African American Heroes in the Old West”, de Lillian Schlissel
45. “The Boy of the Three-Year Nap”, de Dianne Snyder y Allen Say
46. “The Bracelet”, de Yoshiko Uchida y Joanna Yardley
47. “Brother Eagle, Sister Sky”, de Chief Seattle y Susan Jeffers
48. “Carter Reads the Newspaper”, de Deborah Hopkinson y Don Tate
49. “A Case of Sense”, de Songju Ma Daemicke y Shennen Bersani
50. “Celebrating Different Beliefs”, de Steffi Cavell-Clarke
51. “Celia Cruz, Queen of Salsa”, de Veronica Chambers y Julie Maren
52. “Climbing Lincoln’s Steps: The African American Journey”, de Suzanne Slade y Colin Bootman
53. “The Color of My Words”, de Lynn Joseph
54. “Coolies”, de Yin y Chris K. Soentpiet
55. “Crazy Horse’s Vision”, de Joseph Bruchac y S.D.Nelson
56. “Dad, Jackie, and Me”, de Myron Uhlberg y Colin Bootman
57. “Daddy, Papa, and Me”, de Lesléa Newman y Carol Thompson
58. “Dash” (Dogs of World War II Series), de Kirby Larson
59. “The Day of Ahmed’s Secret”, de Florence Parry Heide, Judith Heide Gilliland y Ted Lewin
60. “Day of the Dead”, de Tony Johnston y Jeanette Winter
61. “A Day’s Work”, de Eve Bunting y Ronald Himler
62. “Dear Juno”, de Soyung Pak y Susan Kathleen Hartung
63. “Dim Sum for Everyone!“, de Grace Lin
64. “A Dog Named Haku: A Holiday Story from Nepal”, de Margarita Engle, Amish Karanjit, Nicole Karanjit y Ruth Jeyaveeran
65. “The Double Life of Pocahontas”, de Jean Fritz
66. “A Dream Come True: Coming to America from Vietnam-1975″, de M. J. Cosson
67. “The Drinking Gourd: A Story of the Underground Railroad”, de F.N. Monjo y Fred Brenner
68. “Drum Dream Girl: How One Girl’s Courage Changed Music”, de Margarita Engle y Rafael López
69. “Eagle Feather”, de Clyde Robert Bulla y Tom Two Arrows
70. “Eagle Song”, de Joseph Bruchac y Dan Andreasen
71. “Early Sunday Morning”, de Denene Millner y Vanessa Brantley-Newton
72. “Encounter”, de Brittany Luby y Michaela Goade
73. “Extra Credit”, de Andrew Clements y Mark Elliott
74. “A Family Is a Family Is a Family”, de Sara O’Leary y Qin Leng
75. “Fatty Legs: A True Story”, de Christy Jordan-Fenton, Margaret Pokiak-Fenton y Liz Amini-Holmes
76. “Festival of Colors”, de Surishtha Sehgal, Kabir Sehgal y Vashti Harrison
77. “The First Strawberries”, de Joseph Bruchac y Anna Vojtech
78. “The Flag of Childhood: Poems From the Middle East”, de Naomi Shihab Nye
79. “Flying the Dragon”, de Natalie Dias Lorenzi
80. “Four Feet, Two Sandals”, de Karen Lynn Williams, Khadra Mohammed y Doug Chayka
81. “Gaby, Lost and Found”, de Angela Cervantes
82. “The Garden of My Imaan”, de Farhana Zia
83. “Going Down Home with Daddy”, de Kelly Starling Lyons y Daniel Minter
84. “The Gold-Threaded Dress”, de Carolyn Marsden
85. “Gracefully Grayson”, de Ami Polonsky
86. “Grandmama’s Pride”, de Becky Birtha
87. “The Great Migration: Journey to the North”, de Eloise Greenfield y Jan Spivey Gilchrist
88. “Hachiko: The True Story of a Loyal Dog”, de Pamela S. Turner y Yan Nascimbene
89. “A Handful of Stars”, de Cynthia Lord
90. “Henry Aaron’s Dream”, de Matt Tavares
91. “The Hero Two Doors Down: Based on the True Story of Friendship between a Boy and a Baseball Legend”, de Sharon Robinson
92. “Hiawatha and the Peacemaker”, de Robbie Robertson y David Shannon
93. “I am Jazz, by Jazz Jennings”, de Jessica Herthel y Shelagh McNicholas
94. “I See the Sun in Afghanistan”, de Dedie King, Judith Inglese y Mohd Vahidi
95. “In Our Mothers’ House”, de Patricia Polacco
96. “Indian No More”, de Charlene Willing McManis y Traci Sorell
97. “It Ain’t So Awful, Falafel”, de Firoozeh Dumas
98. “It Began with a Page: How Gyo Fujikawa Drew the Way”, de Kyo Maclear y Julie Morstad
99. “Ivy Aberdeen’s Letter to the World”, de Ashley Herring Blake
100. “Jasmine Toguchi, Flamingo Keeper” (Jasmine Toguchi Series), de Debbi Michiko Florence y Elizabet Vukovic
101. “Juana & Lucas” (Juana and Lucas Series), de Juana Medina
102. “Julián Is a Mermaid” (Julián Series), de Jessica Love
103. “Knots on a Counting Rope”, de Bill Martin Jr., John Archambault y Ted Rand
104. “Lailah’s Lunchbox: A Ramadan Story”, de Reem Faruqi y Lea Lyon
105. “The Legend of the Bluebonnet” (Legends Series), de Tomie dePaola
106. “The Life of Rosa Parks” (Famous Lives Series), de Kathleen Connors
107. “A Little Piece of Ground”, de Elizabeth Laird, Sonia Nimr y Bill Neal
108. “A Long Pitch Home”, de Natalie Dias Lorenzi
109. “Lost Boys”, de Darcey Rosenblatt
110. “Lucky Broken Girl”, de Ruth Behar
111. “Make Way for Dyamonde Daniel” (Dyamonde Daniel Series), de Nikki Grimes y R. Gregory Christie
112. “Malala: A Hero for All” (Step into Reading Series), de Shana Corey y Elizabeth Sayles
113. “Marisol McDonald Doesn’t Match” (Marisol McDonald Series), de Monica Brown y Sara Palacios
114. “Memphis, Martin, and the Mountaintop: The Sanitation Strike of 1968″, de Alice Faye Duncan y R. Gregory Christie
115. “The Mighty Miss Malone”, de Christopher Paul Curtis
116. “The Misadventures of the Family Fletcher” (Family Fletcher Series), de Dana Alison Levy
117. “Molly of Denali: Berry Itchy Day”, de WGBH Kids
118. “The Moon Within”, de Aida Salazar
119. “Most Valuable Players” (Rip and Red Series), de Phil Bildner y Tim Probert
120. “The Mud Pony”, de Caron Lee Cohen y Shonto Begay
121. “My Mother’s Sari”, de Sandhya Rao y Nina Sabnami
122. “My Name Is María Isabel”, de Alma Flor Ada, Kathryn Dyble Thompson y Ana M. Cerro
123. “My Name Is Sally Little Song”, de Brenda Woods
124. “Nadia’s Hands”, de Karen English y Jonathan Weiner
125. “The Name Jar”, de Yangsook Choi
126. “The Night Diary”, de Veera Hiranandani
127. “Niño Wrestles the World” (Niño Series), de Yuyi Morales,
128. “Other Words for Home”, de Jasmine Warga
129. “Pink Is for Boys”, de Robb Pearlman y Eda Kaban
130. “Pink!“, de Lynne Rickards y Margaret Chamberlain
131. “Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag”, de Rob Sanders y Steven Salerno
132. “The Princess and the Warrior: A Tale of Two Volcanoes”, de Duncan Tonatiuh
133. “Proud: Living My American Dream” (Young Readers Edition), de Ibtihaj Muhammad
134. “Radiant Child: The Story of Young Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat”, de Javaka Steptoe
135. “Roberto Clemente: Pride of the Pittsburgh Pirates”, de Jonah Winter y Raúl Colón
136. “Sadako”, de Eleanor Coerr y Ed Young
137. “Sally and The Magical Sneeze”, de Simon Taylor y A.D. Lester
138. “Sam and the Lucky Money”, de Karen Chinn, Ying-Hwa Hu y Cornelius Van Wright
139. “Sam!“, de Dani Gabriel y Robert Liu-Trujillo
140. “The Shark King”, de R. Kikuo Johnson
141. “Sing a Song: How ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ Inspired Generations”, de Kelly Starling Lyons y Keith Mallett
142. “Soccer Star”, de Mina Javaherbin y Renato Alarcao
143. “Soldier for Equality: José de la Luz Sáenz and the Great War”, de Duncan Tonatiuh
144. “Sonia Sotomayor” (Women Who Broke the Rules Series), de Kathleen Krull y Angela Dominguez
145. “The Sound of Silence”, de Katrina Goldsaito y Julia Kuo
146. “Starry River of the Sky”, de Grace Lin
147. “Stella Brings the Family”, de Miriam B. Schiffer y Holly Clifton-Brown
148. “The Stonewall Riots: Coming Out in the Street”, de Gayle E. Pitman
149. “Stonewall: A Building. An Uprising. A Revolution, Rob Sanders”, de Jamey Christoph
150. “A Storm Called Katrina”, de Myron Uhlberg y Colin Bootman
151. “A Sweet Smell of Roses”, de Angela Johnson y Eric Velásquez
152. “Swimming with Faith: The Missy Franklin Story” (ZonderKidz Biography Series), de Natalie Davis Miller
153. “Thank You, Jackie Robinson”, de Barbara Cohen y Richard Cuffari
154. “The List of Things That Will Not Change”, de Rebecca Stead
155. “To Night Owl from Dogfish”, de Holly Goldberg Sloan y Meg Wolitzer
156. “Thirteen Moons on Turtle’s Back: A Native American Year of Moons”, de Joseph Bruchac, Jonathan Locker y Thomas London
157. “This Place Is Not My Home”, de Cyn Bermudez
158. “Thunder Boy Jr.“,de Sherman Alexie y Yuyi Morales
159. “Thunder Rose”, de Jerdine Nolen y Kadir Nelson
160. “Time to Pray”, de Maha Addasi, Ned Gannon y Nuha Albitar
161. “Totem Tale”, de Deb Vanasse y Erik Brooks
162. “The Turtle of Oman” (The Turtle of Oman Series), de Naomi Shihab Nye y Betsy Peterschmidt
163. “Two Roads”, de Joseph Bruchac
164. “Unstoppable: How Jim Thorpe and the Carlisle Indian School Football Team Defeated Army” (Encounter: Narrative Nonfiction Picture Books Series), de Art Coulson y Nick Hardcastle
165. “Unusual Chickens for the Exceptional Poultry Farmer” (Unusual Chickens Series), de Kelly Jones y Katie Kath
166. “Virgie Goes to School with Us Boys”, de Elizabeth Fitzgerald Howard y E.B. Lewis
167. “We Are Grateful: Otsaliheliga”, de Traci Sorell y Frane Lessac
168. “Were I Not a Girl: The Inspiring and True Story of Dr. James Barry”, de Lisa Robinson and Lauren Simkin Berke
169. “When Aidan Became A Brother”, de Kyle Lukoff y Kaylani Juanita
170. “When Angels Sing: The Story of Rock Legend Carlos Santana”, de Michael James Mahin y José Ramirez
171. “When Spring Comes to the DMZ”, de Uk-Bae Lee
172. “Who Is the Dalai Lama?“ (Who was…? Series), de Dana Meachen Rau
173. “Wilma’s Way Home: The Life of Wilma Mankiller”, de Doreen Rappaport y Linda Kukuk
174. “Winter Candle Frame”, de Ashford Jeron y Stacey Schuett
175. “Yang the Third and Her Impossible Family” (The Yang Family Series), de Lensey Namioka y Kees de Kiefte
176. “Yang the Youngest and his Terrible Ear” (The Yang Family Series), de Lensey Namioka
