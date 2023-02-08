Un total de 176 libros fueron removidos de las bibliotecas escolares de un condado en Florida, limitando la representación diversa de la literatura en las escuelas, denunciaron unos 70 autores a través de una misiva enviada por la organización Pen America.

Las publicaciones prohibidas en el condado de Duvall, con base en Jacksonville y que cubre zonas al noreste de Florida, incluyen libros protagonizados o escritos por personas latinas, afrodescendientes, nativas de Estados Unidos y de las comunidades LGBTTQIA+.

“Cuando los alumnos pierden la literatura que actúa como ventanas, espejos y puertas de vidrio hacia la experiencia humana más amplia, perdemos la oportunidad de enseñarles el significado de la verdadera empatía”, lee parte de la carta que envió la organización al mencionado distrito escolar.

Uno de los que llamó la atención en el contexto puertorriqueño, es una biografía del pelotero carolinese Roberto Clemente. Así también fueron prohibidos libros sobre la vida de la cantante afrocubana Celia Cruz y de la primera persona hispana en llegar a ser jueza del Tribunal Supremo de Estados Unidos, la puertorriqueña Sonia Sotomayor. Del mismo modo, hay libros históricos sobre los disturbios de Stonewall y sobre la vida de la activista pakistaní por la educación de las mujeres Malala Yousafzai.

A continuación, los 176 libros a los que los estudiantes del condado de Duvall no tendrán acceso:

1. “At the Mountain’s Base”, de Traci Sorell y Weshoyot Alvitre

2. “Before She Was Harriet”, de Lesa Cline-Ransome y James E. Ransome

3. “Chik Chak Shabbat”, de Mara Rockliff y Kyrsten Brooker

4. “Cow on the Town: Practicing the Ow Sound”, de Isabella Garcia

5. “Dreamers”, de Yuyi Morales

6. “Dumpling Soup”, de Jama Kim Rattigan y Lillian Hsu-Flanders

7. “Fry Bread: A Native American Family Story”, de Kevin Noble Maillard y Juana Martinez-Neal

8. “The Gift of Ramadan”, de Rabiah York Lumbard y Laura K. Horton

9. “Grandfather Tang’s Story”, de Ann Tompert y Robert Andrew Parker

10. “Hush! A Thai Lullaby”, de Minfong Ho y Holly Meade

11. “Islandborn”, de Junot Díaz y Leo Espinosa

12. “Little Night/Nochecita”, de Yuyi Morales

13. “Looking for Bongo”, de Eric Velásquez

14. “Lost and Found Cat : The True Story of Kunkush’s Incredible Journey”, de Doug Kuntz, Amy Shrodes y Sue Cornelison

15. “Love to Mama: A Tribute To Mothers”, de Pat Mora y Paula S. Barragán M.

16. “Lubna and Pebble”, de Wendy Meddour, Wendy y Daniel Egneus

17. “My Two Dads and Me”, de Michael Joosten y Izak Zenou

18. “My Two Moms and Me”, de Michael Joosten y Izak Zenou

19. “Neither”, de Airlie Anderson

20. “Never Say a Mean Word Again: A Tale from Medieval Spain”, de Jacqueline Jules y Durga Yael Bernhard

21. “Nya’s Long Walk: A Step at a Time”, de Linda Sue Park y Brian Pinkney

22. “On Mother’s Lap”, de Ann Herbert Scott y Glo Coalson

23. “One Green Apple”, de Eve Bunting y Ted Lewin

24. “The Rough-Face Girl”, de Rafe Martin y David Shannon

25. “Running the Road to ABC”, de Denize Lauture

26. “Sulwe”, de Lupita Nyong’o y Vashti Harrison

27. “Uncle Jed’s Barber Shop”, de Margaree King Mitchell y James E. Ransome

28. “Yoko” (Yoko Series), de Rosemary Wells

29. “Zen Shorts” (Zen Series), de Jon J. Muth

30. “10,000 Dresses”, de Rex Ray y Marcus Ewert

31. “14 Cows for America”, de Carmen Agra Deedy, Wilson Kimeli Naiyomah y Thomas Gonzalez

32. “Abuela”, de Arthur Dorros y Elisa Kleven

33. “All Around Us”, de Xelena González y Adriana M. García

34. “Alma and How She Got Her Name”, de Juana Martínez-Neal

35. “Amina’s Voice” (Amina’s Voice Series), de Hena Kahn

36. “And Still the Turtle Watched”, de Sheila MacGill-Callahan y Barry Moser

37. “Any Small Goodness: A Novel of the Barrio”, de Tony Johnston y Raúl Colón

38. “Ashes to Asheville”, de Sarah Dooley

39. “Barbed Wire Baseball: How One Man Brought Hope to the Japanese Internment Camps of WWII”, de Marissa Moss y Yuko Marissa Shimizu

40. “The Berenstain Bears and the Big Question” (The Berenstain Bears Series), de Jan y Stan Berenstain

41. “The Best Man”, de Richard Peck

42. “Between Us and Abuela: A Family Story from the Border”, de Mitali Perkins y Sara Palacios

43. “Big Red Lollipop”, de Rukhsana Khan y Sophie Blackall

44. “Black Frontiers: A History of African American Heroes in the Old West”, de Lillian Schlissel

45. “The Boy of the Three-Year Nap”, de Dianne Snyder y Allen Say

46. “The Bracelet”, de Yoshiko Uchida y Joanna Yardley

47. “Brother Eagle, Sister Sky”, de Chief Seattle y Susan Jeffers

48. “Carter Reads the Newspaper”, de Deborah Hopkinson y Don Tate

49. “A Case of Sense”, de Songju Ma Daemicke y Shennen Bersani

50. “Celebrating Different Beliefs”, de Steffi Cavell-Clarke

51. “Celia Cruz, Queen of Salsa”, de Veronica Chambers y Julie Maren

52. “Climbing Lincoln’s Steps: The African American Journey”, de Suzanne Slade y Colin Bootman

53. “The Color of My Words”, de Lynn Joseph

54. “Coolies”, de Yin y Chris K. Soentpiet

55. “Crazy Horse’s Vision”, de Joseph Bruchac y S.D.Nelson

56. “Dad, Jackie, and Me”, de Myron Uhlberg y Colin Bootman

57. “Daddy, Papa, and Me”, de Lesléa Newman y Carol Thompson

58. “Dash” (Dogs of World War II Series), de Kirby Larson

59. “The Day of Ahmed’s Secret”, de Florence Parry Heide, Judith Heide Gilliland y Ted Lewin

60. “Day of the Dead”, de Tony Johnston y Jeanette Winter

61. “A Day’s Work”, de Eve Bunting y Ronald Himler

62. “Dear Juno”, de Soyung Pak y Susan Kathleen Hartung

63. “Dim Sum for Everyone!“, de Grace Lin

64. “A Dog Named Haku: A Holiday Story from Nepal”, de Margarita Engle, Amish Karanjit, Nicole Karanjit y Ruth Jeyaveeran

65. “The Double Life of Pocahontas”, de Jean Fritz

66. “A Dream Come True: Coming to America from Vietnam-1975″, de M. J. Cosson

67. “The Drinking Gourd: A Story of the Underground Railroad”, de F.N. Monjo y Fred Brenner

68. “Drum Dream Girl: How One Girl’s Courage Changed Music”, de Margarita Engle y Rafael López

69. “Eagle Feather”, de Clyde Robert Bulla y Tom Two Arrows

70. “Eagle Song”, de Joseph Bruchac y Dan Andreasen

71. “Early Sunday Morning”, de Denene Millner y Vanessa Brantley-Newton

72. “Encounter”, de Brittany Luby y Michaela Goade

73. “Extra Credit”, de Andrew Clements y Mark Elliott

74. “A Family Is a Family Is a Family”, de Sara O’Leary y Qin Leng

75. “Fatty Legs: A True Story”, de Christy Jordan-Fenton, Margaret Pokiak-Fenton y Liz Amini-Holmes

76. “Festival of Colors”, de Surishtha Sehgal, Kabir Sehgal y Vashti Harrison

77. “The First Strawberries”, de Joseph Bruchac y Anna Vojtech

78. “The Flag of Childhood: Poems From the Middle East”, de Naomi Shihab Nye

79. “Flying the Dragon”, de Natalie Dias Lorenzi

80. “Four Feet, Two Sandals”, de Karen Lynn Williams, Khadra Mohammed y Doug Chayka

81. “Gaby, Lost and Found”, de Angela Cervantes

82. “The Garden of My Imaan”, de Farhana Zia

83. “Going Down Home with Daddy”, de Kelly Starling Lyons y Daniel Minter

84. “The Gold-Threaded Dress”, de Carolyn Marsden

85. “Gracefully Grayson”, de Ami Polonsky

86. “Grandmama’s Pride”, de Becky Birtha

87. “The Great Migration: Journey to the North”, de Eloise Greenfield y Jan Spivey Gilchrist

88. “Hachiko: The True Story of a Loyal Dog”, de Pamela S. Turner y Yan Nascimbene

89. “A Handful of Stars”, de Cynthia Lord

90. “Henry Aaron’s Dream”, de Matt Tavares

91. “The Hero Two Doors Down: Based on the True Story of Friendship between a Boy and a Baseball Legend”, de Sharon Robinson

92. “Hiawatha and the Peacemaker”, de Robbie Robertson y David Shannon

93. “I am Jazz, by Jazz Jennings”, de Jessica Herthel y Shelagh McNicholas

94. “I See the Sun in Afghanistan”, de Dedie King, Judith Inglese y Mohd Vahidi

95. “In Our Mothers’ House”, de Patricia Polacco

96. “Indian No More”, de Charlene Willing McManis y Traci Sorell

97. “It Ain’t So Awful, Falafel”, de Firoozeh Dumas

98. “It Began with a Page: How Gyo Fujikawa Drew the Way”, de Kyo Maclear y Julie Morstad

99. “Ivy Aberdeen’s Letter to the World”, de Ashley Herring Blake

100. “Jasmine Toguchi, Flamingo Keeper” (Jasmine Toguchi Series), de Debbi Michiko Florence y Elizabet Vukovic

101. “Juana & Lucas” (Juana and Lucas Series), de Juana Medina

102. “Julián Is a Mermaid” (Julián Series), de Jessica Love

103. “Knots on a Counting Rope”, de Bill Martin Jr., John Archambault y Ted Rand

104. “Lailah’s Lunchbox: A Ramadan Story”, de Reem Faruqi y Lea Lyon

105. “The Legend of the Bluebonnet” (Legends Series), de Tomie dePaola

106. “The Life of Rosa Parks” (Famous Lives Series), de Kathleen Connors

107. “A Little Piece of Ground”, de Elizabeth Laird, Sonia Nimr y Bill Neal

108. “A Long Pitch Home”, de Natalie Dias Lorenzi

109. “Lost Boys”, de Darcey Rosenblatt

110. “Lucky Broken Girl”, de Ruth Behar

111. “Make Way for Dyamonde Daniel” (Dyamonde Daniel Series), de Nikki Grimes y R. Gregory Christie

112. “Malala: A Hero for All” (Step into Reading Series), de Shana Corey y Elizabeth Sayles

113. “Marisol McDonald Doesn’t Match” (Marisol McDonald Series), de Monica Brown y Sara Palacios

114. “Memphis, Martin, and the Mountaintop: The Sanitation Strike of 1968″, de Alice Faye Duncan y R. Gregory Christie

115. “The Mighty Miss Malone”, de Christopher Paul Curtis

116. “The Misadventures of the Family Fletcher” (Family Fletcher Series), de Dana Alison Levy

117. “Molly of Denali: Berry Itchy Day”, de WGBH Kids

118. “The Moon Within”, de Aida Salazar

119. “Most Valuable Players” (Rip and Red Series), de Phil Bildner y Tim Probert

120. “The Mud Pony”, de Caron Lee Cohen y Shonto Begay

121. “My Mother’s Sari”, de Sandhya Rao y Nina Sabnami

122. “My Name Is María Isabel”, de Alma Flor Ada, Kathryn Dyble Thompson y Ana M. Cerro

123. “My Name Is Sally Little Song”, de Brenda Woods

124. “Nadia’s Hands”, de Karen English y Jonathan Weiner

125. “The Name Jar”, de Yangsook Choi

126. “The Night Diary”, de Veera Hiranandani

127. “Niño Wrestles the World” (Niño Series), de Yuyi Morales,

128. “Other Words for Home”, de Jasmine Warga

129. “Pink Is for Boys”, de Robb Pearlman y Eda Kaban

130. “Pink!“, de Lynne Rickards y Margaret Chamberlain

131. “Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag”, de Rob Sanders y Steven Salerno

132. “The Princess and the Warrior: A Tale of Two Volcanoes”, de Duncan Tonatiuh

133. “Proud: Living My American Dream” (Young Readers Edition), de Ibtihaj Muhammad

134. “Radiant Child: The Story of Young Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat”, de Javaka Steptoe

135. “Roberto Clemente: Pride of the Pittsburgh Pirates”, de Jonah Winter y Raúl Colón

136. “Sadako”, de Eleanor Coerr y Ed Young

137. “Sally and The Magical Sneeze”, de Simon Taylor y A.D. Lester

138. “Sam and the Lucky Money”, de Karen Chinn, Ying-Hwa Hu y Cornelius Van Wright

139. “Sam!“, de Dani Gabriel y Robert Liu-Trujillo

140. “The Shark King”, de R. Kikuo Johnson

141. “Sing a Song: How ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ Inspired Generations”, de Kelly Starling Lyons y Keith Mallett

142. “Soccer Star”, de Mina Javaherbin y Renato Alarcao

143. “Soldier for Equality: José de la Luz Sáenz and the Great War”, de Duncan Tonatiuh

144. “Sonia Sotomayor” (Women Who Broke the Rules Series), de Kathleen Krull y Angela Dominguez

145. “The Sound of Silence”, de Katrina Goldsaito y Julia Kuo

146. “Starry River of the Sky”, de Grace Lin

147. “Stella Brings the Family”, de Miriam B. Schiffer y Holly Clifton-Brown

148. “The Stonewall Riots: Coming Out in the Street”, de Gayle E. Pitman

149. “Stonewall: A Building. An Uprising. A Revolution, Rob Sanders”, de Jamey Christoph

150. “A Storm Called Katrina”, de Myron Uhlberg y Colin Bootman

151. “A Sweet Smell of Roses”, de Angela Johnson y Eric Velásquez

152. “Swimming with Faith: The Missy Franklin Story” (ZonderKidz Biography Series), de Natalie Davis Miller

153. “Thank You, Jackie Robinson”, de Barbara Cohen y Richard Cuffari

154. “The List of Things That Will Not Change”, de Rebecca Stead

155. “To Night Owl from Dogfish”, de Holly Goldberg Sloan y Meg Wolitzer

156. “Thirteen Moons on Turtle’s Back: A Native American Year of Moons”, de Joseph Bruchac, Jonathan Locker y Thomas London

157. “This Place Is Not My Home”, de Cyn Bermudez

158. “Thunder Boy Jr.“,de Sherman Alexie y Yuyi Morales

159. “Thunder Rose”, de Jerdine Nolen y Kadir Nelson

160. “Time to Pray”, de Maha Addasi, Ned Gannon y Nuha Albitar

161. “Totem Tale”, de Deb Vanasse y Erik Brooks

162. “The Turtle of Oman” (The Turtle of Oman Series), de Naomi Shihab Nye y Betsy Peterschmidt

163. “Two Roads”, de Joseph Bruchac

164. “Unstoppable: How Jim Thorpe and the Carlisle Indian School Football Team Defeated Army” (Encounter: Narrative Nonfiction Picture Books Series), de Art Coulson y Nick Hardcastle

165. “Unusual Chickens for the Exceptional Poultry Farmer” (Unusual Chickens Series), de Kelly Jones y Katie Kath

166. “Virgie Goes to School with Us Boys”, de Elizabeth Fitzgerald Howard y E.B. Lewis

167. “We Are Grateful: Otsaliheliga”, de Traci Sorell y Frane Lessac

168. “Were I Not a Girl: The Inspiring and True Story of Dr. James Barry”, de Lisa Robinson and Lauren Simkin Berke

169. “When Aidan Became A Brother”, de Kyle Lukoff y Kaylani Juanita

170. “When Angels Sing: The Story of Rock Legend Carlos Santana”, de Michael James Mahin y José Ramirez

171. “When Spring Comes to the DMZ”, de Uk-Bae Lee

172. “Who Is the Dalai Lama?“ (Who was…? Series), de Dana Meachen Rau

173. “Wilma’s Way Home: The Life of Wilma Mankiller”, de Doreen Rappaport y Linda Kukuk

174. “Winter Candle Frame”, de Ashford Jeron y Stacey Schuett

175. “Yang the Third and Her Impossible Family” (The Yang Family Series), de Lensey Namioka y Kees de Kiefte

176. “Yang the Youngest and his Terrible Ear” (The Yang Family Series), de Lensey Namioka