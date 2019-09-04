Captura del vídeo difundido en las redes sociales en donde se puede apreciar una pasaje de la boda entre un hombre y una niña de 9 años, en Irán. (Twitter / @alinejadmasih)

La alerta la dio la periodista, activista y defensora de los derechos de las mujeres en Irán, Masih Alinejad. La mujer denunció a través de un vídeo publicado en su cuenta de Twitter  la boda entre un hombre de 28 años y una niña de 9 años.

En tanto, el periodista Babak Taghvaee, informó, también mediante su cuenta de Twitter, que las autoridades iraníes exigieron que un tribunal islámico en el condado de Bahmai, provincia de Kohkiluyeh y Buyer Ahmad, anule el matrimonio.

Dicha decisión se tomó bajo presión pública después de que las imágenes de la boda se viralizaran en las redes sociales, agregó Taghvaee. 

"Esta es una fiesta de boda para una niña menor de 13 años. Lloré cuando recibí este vídeo... Según las leyes islámicas, una niña puede casarse pero no puede elegir su propia vestimenta", aseveró la activista en su cuenta de Twitter al publicar la grabación.

Por su parte, Taghvaee detalló que los medios estatales confirmaron que la niña tenía solo 9 años en el momento del casamiento, pero afirmaron falsamente que el hombre tenía 22 y no 28 años. Según las leyes iraníes, una niña puede casarse a partir de los 13 años, y el varón desde los 15.

El periodista también reveló la identidad del hombre. Se trata de un hombre que pertenece a una milicia que forma parte de los Cuerpos de la Guardia Revolucionaria Islámica, la organización militar más importante de Irán.

"El nombre de este pedófilo de 28 años es Milad Shahrokh Cheshani. Es miembro de la milicia Basij. La niña es Fátima Sayyadi. Milad Cheshani recibió permiso de la corte islámica para casarse con esta niña menor de edad", denunció el periodista.

De acuerdo con medios locales, "los padres de la niña y también el clérigo chiíta que organizó el matrimonio son convocados a los tribunales para ser procesados por su delito".

Según Unicef, el matrimonio infantil, que se define como un matrimonio formal o unión informal antes de los 18 años, es una realidad para los niños y las niñas, aunque a las niñas les afecta de manera más desproporcionada. Alrededor de una tercera parte de las mujeres de 20 a 24 años de edad en elmundo en desarrollo se casaron cuando eran niñas. El matrimonio infantil es más común en Asia meridional y África subsahariana.


