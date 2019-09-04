La alerta la dio la periodista, activista y defensora de los derechos de las mujeres en Irán, Masih Alinejad. La mujer denunció a través de un vídeo publicado en su cuenta de Twitter la boda entre un hombre de 28 años y una niña de 9 años.
This a wedding party for girl who is under 13 years old. I cried when I received this video from— Masih Alinejad ??? (@AlinejadMasih) September 2, 2019
Bahmai County which is a county in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province in Iran. Under Islamic laws 13 year old girl can marry but cannot chose her dress code. pic.twitter.com/gqIQZDUcju
#Iran once pioneered respect for women's rights in the world. But the world's most filthy religion ruined its magnificent culture. Under the secular #Pahlavi, marriage was prohibited to women under 18, but in the Islamic Regime,a 13yrs old girl is forced to marry a 28yrs old man! pic.twitter.com/0ktuDqbN53— Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) September 2, 2019
The pedophile #Basij militia member named Milad Cheshani has contacted the journalists who reported his marriage. He has claimed that it is just temporary marriage. He also has threatened the journalists who criticized him for act of pedophilia!!https://t.co/1xqOpEJVZr— Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) September 3, 2019
