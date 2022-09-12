JLo in Halftime

“This has to be perfect”, repeats Jennifer Lopez in Halftime, the Netflix documentary on the momentous period between 2019 to 2020, when she turned 50, starred in the film Hustlers, and co-headlined the Superbowl halftime show with Shakira. Despite the aspiration, most commentators have described the film in other terms. Variety critic called it a 100-minute “infomertial”. Newsblaze said it was “a ruthlessly efficient election ad.”