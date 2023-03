Was U.S. Citizenship Imposed on Puerto Ricans by the Jones Act of 1917?

Yes, but not for the reasons that Puerto Rican nationalists argue. Puerto Rican nationalists and others continue to peddle the claim that in 1917 Congress enacted legislation providing for the collective naturalization of Puerto Ricans in order to conscript cannon fodder for World War I. The historical record unequivocally contradicts this ideological claim. But the historical record also demonstrated that the ascription of citizenship on Puerto Ricans was intended to impose limitations on the political participation of the residents of Puerto Rico.