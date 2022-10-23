Here’s How The Government Can Get Recovery Right For The People Of Puerto Rico This Time Around

As the waters recede, emotion is rising. For many of my fellow puertorriqueños, the past week has meant reliving the worst days of their lives, five years ago. I’ve heard expressions of frustration at how little progress has been made since Hurricane Maria and sadness at how much of that progress has now been erased by the impact of Fiona. Most notably, I witness concern from many residents about what will come in the months ahead.