Here’s How The Government Can Get Recovery Right For The People Of Puerto Rico This Time Around
As the waters recede, emotion is rising. For many of my fellow puertorriqueños, the past week has meant reliving the worst days of their lives, five years ago. I’ve heard expressions of frustration at how little progress has been made since Hurricane Maria and sadness at how much of that progress has now been erased by the impact of Fiona. Most notably, I witness concern from many residents about what will come in the months ahead.
sábado, 22 de octubre de 2022
Cómo el gobierno puede lograr la recuperación de Puerto Rico tras el paso del huracán Fiona
El huracán Fiona podría significar un borrón y cuenta nueva, una oportunidad para planificar e implementar programas más eficientes y efectivos, en fin, una recuperación real para los sobrevivientes, plantea Edgardo Maldonado