Letitia James

Punto de vista

Por Letitia James
💬
viernes, 5 de noviembre de 2021

It is time for the federal government to set a new precedent for Puerto Rico

Imagine the U.S. Department of Justice mounting an argument against providing equal access to potentially life-changing, and even lifesaving, federal benefits to more than 3 million Americans just because of where they live. If you think this is cruel and unfair, you are not alone. Yet, that is what is going to happen at the U.S. Supreme Court on November 9, and I am fighting to stop it.

