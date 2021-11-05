viernes, 5 de noviembre de 2021
It is time for the federal government to set a new precedent for Puerto Rico
Imagine the U.S. Department of Justice mounting an argument against providing equal access to potentially life-changing, and even lifesaving, federal benefits to more than 3 million Americans just because of where they live. If you think this is cruel and unfair, you are not alone. Yet, that is what is going to happen at the U.S. Supreme Court on November 9, and I am fighting to stop it.
Es hora de que el gobierno federal establezca un nuevo precedente con el SSI para Puerto Rico
Los puertorriqueños son ciudadanos americanos, y negar a los ciudadanos americanos sus plenos derechos es injusto, inconstitucional e indefendible, escribe Letitia James