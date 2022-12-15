Ginorly Maldonado

Punto de vista

Por Ginorly Maldonado
jueves, 15 de diciembre de 2022

Linking Attendance to Payroll in Government is Key to Fiscal Responsibility

Over the last two years, the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico and the Government of Puerto Rico have worked together to improve the process of recording and compensating government employees for their time worked. Together, we have saved tens of millions of dollars for Puerto Rico taxpayers, and together will continue to make progress.

jueves, 15 de diciembre de 2022

Inculcar responsabilidad fiscal a la nómina pública

La mayoría de las agencias gubernamentales de Puerto Rico cuenta con un sistema automatizado de tiempo y asistencia, pero a menudo falta el vínculo a la nómina. Esta integración es crucial, plantea Ginorly Maldonado

