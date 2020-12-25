Mutations are part of life: the biology of COVID-19

There is no doubt that the current COVID-19 pandemic has changed our daily lives and is a constant topic in the news or daily conversations. Recently, due to the new virus’s strain discovered in England, the attention has shifted to the possibility of mutations in the SARS-CoV2 to create more infectious variants that could interfere with the currently available vaccines. To better understand the likelihood that this may occur, there are few things we should know about mutations first.