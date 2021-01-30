The complicated path of COVID-19 eradication

Since the appearance of the SARS-CoV-2 last winter, scientists immediately understood the danger of its spread, but they were anticipating it was not going to mutate as quickly as the viruses that cause the AIDS or flu, for example. As more data became available for scientists to refine their knowledge, they realized that the SARS-CoV-2 is mutating more rapidly than hoped or expected. This is why you regularly read about novel strains of the COVID-19 usually labeled with the name of the country where it was first identified. However, while these new variants are referred to as Brazilian, South African or British, it does not ensure that they originated in those countries. It only means that they were first noted within their borders. It is important also to clarify that these novel coronavirus strains refer to the same SARS-CoV-2 virus that has been circulating since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the virus is the same since the origin but with some changes that we call mutations.