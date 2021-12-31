What makes the omicron variant so unique? What have we learned thus far?
It is important to understand that scientists refer to mutations to define changes in the genetic code of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) when compared with the first genetic sequence identified in December 2019. These alterations in the virus genetic sequence can modify the characteristics of its proteins, which represent the building blocks that the virus uses to infect new hosts, cells and make more copies of its own. However, not every mutation improves a virus ability to spread or be more lethal. In fact, most either harm the virus or have little effect. By keeping track of the combination of such mutations, scientists have been able to assign names to new versions of the circulating SARS-CoV-2 viral strains over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Such variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been proven to have different characteristics, such that they may spread more easily or be able to resist existing vaccines or treatments or no impact when compared with previous and currently circulating virus.
