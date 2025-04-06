AppleOne Puerto Rico celebrates 20 years of excellence in staffing solutions

AppleOne Puerto Rico, a trusted leader in staffing and workforce solutions, is proud to celebrate its 20th anniversary this year. Since its establishment in January 2005, AppleOne Puerto Rico has been committed to connecting talented professionals with leading organizations across the island, contributing to the growth and success of businesses and the local workforce.

As AppleOne Puerto Rico marks this important milestone, the company is excited to unveil a special 20th-anniversary logo and a year-long promotional campaign to commemorate two decades of service. This campaign will highlight the organization’s achievements, its dedication to “Hiring Made Human,” and its ongoing commitment to delivering customized staffing solutions for the people and businesses of Puerto Rico.

“Our 20th anniversary is not just a celebration of our success but also a tribute to the incredible clients and candidates we’ve been honored to serve over the years,” said Israel Martinez, Regional Manager of AppleOne Puerto Rico. “From placing professionals in meaningful roles to helping companies grow, we are proud of the positive impact we’ve made in the community. We look forward to continuing this legacy as we grow alongside Puerto Rico’s dynamic economy.”

Celebrating 20 years of partnerships and innovation

Throughout the year, AppleOne Puerto Rico will launch various initiatives, including community outreach programs, exclusive partnerships, and career development resources designed to help jobseekers and employers alike. This anniversary campaign aims to strengthen relationships with clients and candidates while spotlighting the company’s innovative approach to staffing that has positioned it as a leader in the industry.

From its humble beginnings in 2005, AppleOne Puerto Rico has grown into a vital resource for companies seeking top-tier talent and professionals looking to advance their careers. Over the past 20 years, AppleOne Puerto Rico has remained committed to matching exceptional talent with exceptional companies while adapting to the evolving needs of the workforce.

As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we are proud to highlight the fact that many of our clients have remained with us without interruption for over 17 years. It is a remarkable testament to the trust and satisfaction they have in our services. This enduring loyalty underscores our commitment to building long-lasting relationships and delivering exceptional staffing solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. Our ‘Clients for Life’ philosophy is at the heart of everything we do, ensuring that we continue to provide unparalleled support and value to our clients year after year.

“Reaching our 20th anniversary is a testament to the trust and partnerships we’ve built over the years,” said Giselle Rivera, Area Manager, AppleOne Puerto Rico. “At AppleOne Puerto Rico, we believe that success is driven by people, and our commitment to ‘Hiring Made Human’ has allowed us to connect top talent with thriving businesses. As we look to the future, we remain dedicated to empowering jobseekers, supporting employers, and strengthening the workforce of Puerto Rico.”

