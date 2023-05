Friday, May 26, 2023

3:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Registration

5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Research Symposium in Memory of Dr. Francisco Aguiló Alejandra Santiago, MD

Endocrinology Fellows

SATURDAY, MAY 27, 2023

Osteoporosis Postgraduate Course

Moderator: Margarita Ramírez, MD

7:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Registration

8:00 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.

Early Onset Low Bone Mass

Marielba Agosto, MD

8:45 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Hypercalcemia of Malignancy

Marielly Sierra, MD

9:30 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.

Glucocorticoid Induced Osteoporosis

Nydia Burgos, MD

10:15 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Questions and Answers - All Faculty

10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Visit to Exhibit Hall

11:15 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Tribute to Dr. Lillian Haddock

Moderator: Margarita Ramírez, MD

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Conference Honoring Dr. Lillian Haddock: Clinical Applications of Bone Turnover Markers in the Management of Osteoporosis

Pauline Camacho, MD

12:30 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Questions and Answers - All Faculty

12:45 p.m.

Adjourn

Sunday, May 28, 2023

Diabetes and Obesity

Moderator: César Trabanco, MD

7:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Registration

8:00 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.

Hypoglycemia in the Patient with Diabetes

Andrea Del Toro, MD

8:45 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Managing Eating Disorders in the Patient with Obesity

Daniel Fuentes, PsyD

9:30 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.

Type 1 Diabetes Prevention Treatments

Carlos Leyva, MD

10:15 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Questions and Answers - All Faculty

10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Visit to Exhibit Hall

11:15 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Should We Still Start with Metformin?

Janet Colón, MD

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Hypertriglyceridemia Management

Christie Ballantyne, MD

1:00 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.

Questions and Answers - All Faculty

1:15 p.m.

Adjourn

Monday, May 29, 2023

Guidelines Review

Moderator: Nicolle Canales, MD

7:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Registration

8:00 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.

PCOS Update

Loida González, MD

8:45 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Pediatric and Adolescent Obesity

Sheila Pérez, MD

9:30 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.

The 2022 hormone therapy position statement of The North American Menopause Society: Guidelines Review

Leticia Hernández, MD

10:15 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Questions and Answers - All Faculty

10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Visit to Exhibit Hall

11:15 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Medical Treatment of Cushing’s Disease

José García Mateo, MD

12:00 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Management of Thyroid Eye Disease

Luis Serrano, MD

12:45 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Questions and Answers - All Faculty

1:00 p.m.

Adjourn